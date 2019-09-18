The Big 12 conference men's basketball schedule was announced on Wednesday.
The Texas Tech men's basketball team will look to repeat their success in the Big 12 as they come off winning a share of the Big 12 regular-season championship and going 14-4 in conference play, according to a Tech Athletics news release. Of the four losses, Tech only lost one conference game at home.
Tech will open Big 12 play against Oklahoma State on Jan. 4 and end conference play on March 7 against Kansas, according to the release.
Along with the Red Raiders' game against Kentucky in January, Tech will host four conference games in the month. Along with Oklahoma State, Tech will host Baylor on Jan. 7, Iowa State on Jan. 18 and West Virginia on Jan. 29.
Tech will play West Virginia (Jan. 11), Kansas State (Jan. 14), and Texas Christian (Jan. 21) on the road in January, according to the release.
The Red Raiders will then head into February playing Kansas on the road on Feb. 1 before heading back to Lubbock to host Oklahoma on Feb. 4, according to the release. Tech will then travel Austin to take on Texas on Feb. 8, then head back to the United Supermarkets Arena for their second match-up against TCU on Feb. 10.
February will also have road trips to OSU (Feb. 15), Iowa State (Feb. 22) and Oklahoma (Feb. 25), according to the release. Tech will close out the month, hosting Texas on Feb. 29 for their second match-up, according to the release.
The Red Raiders have 17 conference games that are slated to be broadcast on television.
Tech only has three returning players from last year's squad, senior Davide Moretti, Kyler Edwards, and former walk-on Avery Benson, according to the release. However, the Red Raiders welcomed 10 new players this off-season. Chris Clarke and T.J. Holyfield are both graduate transfers with NCAA Tournament experience as freshman Jahmi'us Ramsey is the highest-rated recruit the program has landed.
The Red Raiders begin the season on Nov. 5 against Eastern Illinois, according to the release.
