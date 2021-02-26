On Saturday, No. 18 Texas Tech (14-8, 6-7) will face the No. 14 Texas Longhorns (14-6, 8-5) for the second time this season.
In the first meeting, junior guard Mac McClung sealed a victory for the Red Raiders, as he made a shot with 2.2 seconds remaining in the game. McClung ended the game leading all scorers with 22 points.
Sophomore guard Kevin McCullar also filled the box score offensively, scoring 16 points and grabbing 8 rebounds.
Senior forward Marcus Santos-Silva scored 12 points while blocking two shots in the first matchup.
The Red Raiders as a team had a good shooting night in the first meeting at Frank Erwin Center, making 7-of-19 three-point attempts.
The high-octane offense of the Longhorns helped keep the game close for all 40 minutes, as four players scored in double-digits.
Leading the way was junior guard Andrew Jones, who scored 20 points while shooting an efficient 4-of-6 on three-point attempts.
Jones leads the Longhorns in scoring average this season at 15.4 points per game, according to Sports Reference.
The pair of guards accompanying him -- senior Matt Coleman and junior Courtney Ramey -- combined to 28 points and collected seven assists.
The Red Raiders also had to contain senior forward Jericho Sims, who shot 14 free-throws in the matchup but only made six of those.
Sims is the team leader in free-throws attempted per game but only shoots them at an efficiency of 52 percent, according to Sports Reference.
The Longhorns played the first matchup closely, but it was ultimately the 41-29 scoring advantage Tech had in the second half that secured a victory.
The second and final regular season matchup will tip-off at 11 a.m. inside of United Supermarkets Arena. The game will be televised on CBS and radio broadcasted on Double T 97.3 (KTTU-FM).
