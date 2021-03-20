Texas Tech Mens Basketball defeats Texas Christian University, 88-42

Texas Tech Mens Basketball Coach Chris Beard watches his team as they lead Texas Christian University 88-42 on February 10, 2020 at United Supermarkets Arena at 8 pm.

 Cassandra Martinez

After knocking off Utah State in round one of March Madness, the sixth-seeded Red Raiders will advance to play third-seeded Arkansas in round 32. 

Tip-off is slated for 5:10 p.m. on Sunday, March 21, according to a release from Tech Athletics. The game will take place at the Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. 

The game will be nationally televised on TNT. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.