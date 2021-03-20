After knocking off Utah State in round one of March Madness, the sixth-seeded Red Raiders will advance to play third-seeded Arkansas in round 32.
Tip-off is slated for 5:10 p.m. on Sunday, March 21, according to a release from Tech Athletics. The game will take place at the Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.
The game will be nationally televised on TNT.
