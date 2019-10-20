The No. 13 Texas Tech soccer program has three more matches until the postseason begins. The Red Raiders will play Baylor, Texas and Kansas State and will use the games as an opportunity to build their record and gain more points.
The Red Raiders have posted the third-best record in the Big 12 standings and rank fourth in the conference with 85 points, according to Big 12 Sports.
Tech has an overall record of 11-2-2 and posted a 3-1-2 record against teams in the Big 12, according to Tech Athletics. With one conference loss, 2-1, against Texas Christian, the Red Raiders will look to capitalize on their remaining opportunities.
The Red Raiders top the Big 12 in shots with 255 in 15 games and have the second-most shots on goal with 109, according to Big 12 Sports. Junior forward Kirsten Davis holds the leading slot in three categories for the Big 12: shots with 79, shots on goal with 35 and 28 points, all in 15 games this season.
Oklahoma State has the best record and the most points with 99, according to Big 12 Sports. With their only loss coming from Tech, one tied game against TCU and four victories in the conference, the Cowboys lead the Big 12. Overall for the season, the Cowboys have a record of 11-1-3 and also have three more matches left before postseason soccer. They face Iowa State, Oklahoma and Baylor in their last three matches, according to Oklahoma State Sports.
For the Cowboys, senior midfielder Jaci Jones has the most assists in the conference with nine so far this season and is averaging .600 per game, according to Big 12 Sports. Jones is also eighth and tied for the most points in the Big 12 with 21 points and averages 1.40 points per game.
Texas holds the second-best record in the Big 12 standings, with a 9-6 overall record and 4-2 in conference play, according to Texas Athletics. The Longhorns’ only losses occurring against West Virginia (2-1) and Oklahoma State (2-0). Texas takes on the Red Raiders in Austin and the Longhorns have a 5-4 record at home, meanwhile, Tech holds an undefeated streak away from Lubbock with only one tie and winning four, according to Tech Athletics.
In the category with the most shots in the conference, the Longhorns have players who are ranked third and fourth, according to the Big 12 Sports. Junior midfielder Haley Berg recorded 60 shots and senior forward Cyera Hintzen with 47 shots. Berg is also tied for eighth in points with 21 and has the second most assist with seven.
TCU has the fourth-best record in the Big 12 and fall right under the Red Raiders with a 3-1-1 record in conference and 9-4-1 overall, according to Big 12 Sports. The Horned Frogs have the second-most points in the conference with 93 points, six less than the leader Oklahoma State. Tech may have to play the Horned Frogs for a second time during the postseason of soccer.
Head coach Tom Stone said when the two teams meet again, he does not believe he will have to tell his team anything to get them ready to win the match.
“I’ll think they’ll be ready,” Stone said. “I don’t think I’ll have to motivate them for any rematch we may have.”
For the Horned Frogs, freshman midfielder Gracie Brian leads the Big 12 in the most game-winning goals with five goals, according to Big 12 Sports. Brian also has nine goals this season and has recorded 21 points in 14 games, making her fourth and fifth in those categories.
Kansas has an overall record of 11-4-1 and is 3-2-1 in the conference, according to Big 12 Sports. They lost to Baylor and Texas, two teams the Red Raiders have yet to face. Kansas is in third for the most points in the conference, with only three more points than Tech, (88 points). The Red Raiders tied the Jayhawks 0-0 for the second tie of the season, according to Tech Athletics.
Senior forward Katie McClure aids the Jayhawks 29 points in 16 games, making her second in the conference, under Davis, according to Big 12 Sports. McClure is third in three categories for the Big 12, assist with seven, game-winning goals with five and in goals with 11. McClure’s teammate, sophomore goalkeeper, Sarah Peters has the most shutouts per game with seven.
The Red Raiders have three more opportunities to secure a place as a top contender in the conference. The next two matches for Tech will be away from Lubbock, but the team plays their last regular season match at home against Kansas State at 7 p.m. on Oct. 31st.
