The No. 9 Red Raiders defeated the No. 21 UCLA Bruins 8-2 Sunday night in the Regional Round of the NCAA Division I College Baseball Playoff. Tech advances to the Super Regional round of the tournament with the victory.
Sophomore LHP Mason Montgomery started the game for the Red Raiders. He entered the matchup coming off an 11 strikeout performance against Baylor in the Big 12 Championships.
He wound up tossing 5.0 innings of two-run baseball in the victory. He allowed just one earned run and struck out eight batters along the way, according to Tech Athletics.
Montgomery was pitching with the lead for the majority of his outing, as a three-run top of the third inning put the Red Raiders up 4-1.
That inning was headlined by a two-run double from sophomore first baseman Cole Stilwell. Stilwell would eventually score after an RBI-single from junior outfielder Easton Murrell.
In the fifth inning, the team drove in runs on multiple back-to-back at-bats from Murrell, freshman first baseman Nate Rombach, and junior utility man Kurt Wilson.
Those RBIs gave the Red Raiders a 7-2 lead.
After the fifth inning, Tech went into their bullpen. Freshmen relievers Andrew Devine and Derek Bridges both tossed one scoreless frame each before sophomore RHP Micah Dallas came in in the eighth inning.
Just like he did Friday afternoon for the Red Raiders against Army, Dallas shut down the opposing offense in the final innings of the match. He was on the mound when the Red Raiders recorded the final out of the game.
Murrell led the team Sunday with three hits, while Wilson and freshman second baseman Jace Jung both finished with two. Jung also had two runs scored.
The win advanced Tech to their fifth Super Regional Round appearance in just nine years under head coach Tim Tadlock. They will face the winner of the Stanford Regional bracket in the next round.
Tech finished with a perfect 3-0 record in the Regional Round.
Because the Red Raiders were a No. 8 seed in the tournament this year, they will also host in the next round of the playoffs.
Who will start first in the next round of the playoffs and where the games will be broadcasted are to be announced.
