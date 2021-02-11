The Big 12 Conference office has released its league schedule for the 2021 football season.
For Texas Tech, a three-game, non-conference slate will open the season. The Red Raiders will begin the season on the road against Houston on Sept. 4, and then one week later return home to play Stephen F. Austin and Florida International on Sept. 11 and Sept. 18, respectively, per release.
Five of Tech’s first six games will lay host in Texas, with three of those being home, and three being away.
Their longest trip of the year will take place on Oct. 2 when the Red Raiders will travel to Morgantown, West Virginia, to play the Mountaineers. This will be the ladder half of a two-game road trip, with a game against the Longhorns taking place in Austin Sept. 25.
Tech will return home Oct. 9 for a matchup against TCU, then immediately hit the road to Kansas for an away matchup against the Jayhawks Oct. 16.
The Red Raiders’ October stretch will be integral to their standings, playing a flurry of teams, which they have competed tightly with of late.
The most difficult matchup, however, will take place at the top of the month, when they travel to play Oklahoma on Oct. 30.
In between the two road trips, Tech will play Kansas State at The Jones Oct. 23.
The month of November will have a three-game slate for Tech, with two of those matchups being at home.
They will start off the month with back-to-back games hosting Iowa State on Nov. 13, and one week later welcome Oklahoma State on Nov. 20.
The Red Raiders will wrap up conference play in Waco against Baylor Nov. 27.
Ticket Info:
For those wishing to become 2021 season ticket holders, a $50 deposit must be placed with the Tech Ticket Office online or by calling 806-742-TECH, per release. For season ticket renewals, Tech will release information in the coming weeks.
