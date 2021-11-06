The Texas Tech volleyball team wrapped up its series against Texas Christian with a victory in straight sets at 6 p.m. Saturday Nov. 6 at the United Supermarkets Arena.
This straight set win mirrored Friday night's victory, making this Tech's first time this season sweeping a conference opponent in the series.
Head coach Tony Graystone said he was happy to get a series sweep at home.
“It feels great, we have limited amounts of time at home and it feels good to get a win when you get the chance to do it,” Graystone said.
Senior middle blocker Karrington Jones had 13 kills and a block on the match, according to Tech Athletics.
Jones said she was ready to have a good game tonight and the atmosphere of the stadium helped her and them team.
“I was ready to do a good job in front of a lot of people who came to watch,” Jones said. “The crowd helped, teammates, coaches, we were ready.”
Set One:
The Horned Frogs jumped out to an early 7-1 lead with help from a service ace from senior libero Dani Dennison and two kills from junior middle blocker MyKayla Myers.
Texas Christian continued to hold its lead, but the Red Raiders kept it close out of the timeout.
The Red Raiders finally evened the set at the 21-point mark.
Tech took the lead 23-22 and TCU called a timeout.
The Red Raiders took the set 26-24 after the Red Raiders won multiple lengthy rallies down the stretch.
Set Two:
The Red Raiders jumped out to an 8-5 lead after an unsuccessful challenge from Texas Christian.
Tech reached the 15-point mark first and led 15-14 at the media timeout.
The Red Raiders lead bubbled to 20-16 after a block from senior setter Alex Kirby.
Tech took the second set 25-18 after using a 12-5 scoring run to close the set.
Set Three:
The Red Raiders jumped out to an early 5-1 lead in the third set with the help of a solo block from junior outside hitter Kenna Sauer and a service ace from junior libero Alex Torres.
Tech’s lead bubbled to 10-2 before a timeout from the Horned Frogs.
The Red Raiders reached the 20-point mark leading 20-5.
Tech took the final set by a score of 25-11.
The Red Raiders will have a week off before they travel to Morgantown, West Virginia to for a mid-week series against the Mountaineers starting at 5 p.m. Thursday Nov. 18.
