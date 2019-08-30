The Texas Tech volleyball team will start its season on Friday against Virginia Commonwealth (VCU) in the Sports Imports Classic in Columbus, OH.
Their match is slated to begin at 8:30 a.m. and will be followed with a 7p.m. game against host team, Ohio State, according to Tech Athletics. The Red Raiders will then face Lehigh at 1 p.m. on Saturday to close out the tournament.
VCU is coming off a 19-9 season where the Rams only lost one conference game throughout the season, according to VCU Athletics. The Rams’ defense ranked top five for blocks per set amongst all Division 1 schools last year with 2.98, according to NCAA.com.
Ohio State started its 2018 season strong, winning nine of their its first 10 games, but then lost steam as the Buckeyes finished with a 12-20 overall record, losing their last 12 matches. In six of those 12 games the Buckeyes lost 3-0, not winning a single set, according to OhioStateBuckeyes.com.
The final opponent for the Red Raiders, Lehigh, finished with a 20-8 record last season, according to Lehigh Athletics. They also came away with a 9-7 conference record and are projected to finish second in the Patriot League this season, according to Lehighsports.com.
Tech will look to senior Emily Hill and sophomore Brooke Kanas to lead the way as they were both voted on the 2019 All-Big 12 Volleyball Preseason Team, according to Tech Athletics. Both players were voted on an All-Big 12 Team last season.
After the Red Raiders finish their first tournament of the season, Tech will travel to Evanston, Illinois from Sept. 6-7 to participate in the NU Under Armour Tournament.
