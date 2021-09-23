The Texas Tech volleyball program will open Big 12 conference play with a weekend series against Kansas in the United Supermarkets Arena.
The Red Raiders will host the Jayhawks at 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24 and at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25 at the United Supermarkets Arena. The matches will be the opening of conference play for both programs.
Kansas was ranked fourth in the Big 12 preseason poll and received votes in the American Volleyball Coaches Association Coaches’ preseason poll, according to Big 12 Sports.
The Jayhawks are 8-3 on the season and have won their last five games, according to Kansas Sports.
Jayhawk graduate outside hitter Jenny Mosser and sophomore middle back Caroline Crawford were both selected for the All-Big 12 preseason team after being named to the All-Big 12 2020-21 first team last season, according to Big 12 Sports.
Tech head coach Tony Greystone believes that the Red Raiders’ non-conference schedule will help the team throughout Big 12 play.
“We’ve played a tough schedule; I think that we’ve scheduled well this year. The teams that we have played are all doing a good job, I think our strength of schedule is very good. Just like every year you’re trying to see teams that will push you the way that the Big 12 will, and I think we’ve done that,” Greystone said.
The Red Raiders will continue their Big 12 slate with a trip to Baylor. The team has matches at 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1 and Saturday, Oct. 2, according to Tech Athletics.
The Bears have been ranked in the ACVA Coaches’ Poll all season, reaching as high as No. 9, according to Big 12 Sports.
Baylor is 5-3 on the season but has two victories against then No.7 Florida and a victory against then No.7 Minnesota, according to Baylor Sports.
A pair of Baylor graduate outside hitters were named to the All-Big 12 preseason team, Yossiana Pressley and Avery Skinner, according to Big 12 Sports. Pressley received the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week award on Aug. 31.
Tech will return to Lubbock with matches against Iowa State at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 7 and Friday, Oct. 8 at the United Supermarkets Arena.
The Cyclones are led in digs by senior libero Marija Popovic with 166 on the season, according to Iowa State Sports. Popovic has 59 more digs than her nearest teammate and was awarded the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week award on Aug. 31.
The Red Raiders will then travel to Norman, Oklahoma for matches at 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 15 and at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16 against Oklahoma.
The Sooners were ranked ninth in the Big 12 Preseason Poll, according to Big 12 Sports.
Oklahoma freshman middle back Megan Wilson is the conference leader in kills with 186 and points with 212.5 on the season, according to Big 12 Sports.
Tech will continue the road trip with matches against Kansas State at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 27 and Saturday, Oct. 28.
The Wildcats are led in kills by All-Big 12 Preseason Team sophomore outside hitter Aliyah Carter with 138, according to Kansas State Sports.
The Red Raiders will return to Lubbock for a pair of matches at 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5 and Saturday, Nov. 6 against TCU.
The Horned Frogs are 6-4 heading into Big 12 play, according to TCU Sports.
TCU’s only representative on the All-Big 12 Preseason Team was junior outside hitter Julia Adams, who has 95 kills on the season, the most on the team, according to Big 12 Sports.
Tech will then travel to West Virginia for a mid-week series with matches at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 18 and Friday, Nov. 19.
The Mountaineers have received votes in the latest three ACVA Coaches’ Top 25 Polls, according to Big 12 Sports.
West Virginia is led in kills by All-Big 12 Preseason Team senior Briana Lynch with 127 on the season, according to West Virginia Sports.
The Red Raiders will close out Big 12 conference play with a weekend series against the No. 1 team in the country, Texas, according to Big 12 Sports.
The matches will be played at the United Supermarkets Arena at 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 26 and Saturday, Nov. 27.
The Longhorns have ranked first in every ACVA Coaches’ Top 25 Poll on the season and had five representatives on the All-Big 12 Preseason Team, according to Big 12 Sports.
Texas is undefeated through eight games while only dropping four sets on the season, according to Texas Sports.
Texas junior outside hitter Logan Eggleston is leading the team with 109.5 points and kills with 107, according to Texas Sports. She is second on the team in service aces with 17 on the season.
All Big 12 matchups can be found on ESPN+ for subscribers, according to Big 12 Sports. Tech’s Oct. 7 matchup against Iowa State and the Oct. 27 matchup against Kansas State can be seen on ESPNU.
