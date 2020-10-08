On Thursday, Texas Tech volleyball fell to Texas Christian University after a five-set match on the road.
To begin the match, the Red Raiders led the way going on a 9-4 run. Junior Brooke Kanas had four kills during the first set and recorded a total of 13 kills for the overall match. The Horned Frogs took first set 27-25.
The Horned Frogs gained advantage at the serve line, tallying up points to tie the match at 13. From then on, the Horned Frogs and Red Raiders battled back and forth through to the end of the set. The Horned Frogs made 3 points off 3 different blocks to take the win and a 1-0 lead.
Tech came back in second set to win 25-23 with each team scoring right after the other. It was junior Samantha Sander’s six kills that led the Red Raiders to go on a 4-0 run. Kanas had four kills while Tech averaged a .394 hitting percentage.
TCU led the beginning of the fourth set after nine serving errors from Tech. After falling behind 12-11, Tech took the next 14 points with kills made from Sanders and sophomore Cadi Boyer. Junior setter Alex Kirby carried 37 assists during the third set. Tech took the third set winning 25-21.
Tech fell to TCU in the fourth set 25 –17, and both teams then moved on to play in a fifth set. The Red Raiders took control in the beginning of the set with a 10-7 lead. Sanders scored five kills and Boyer set a new career high with nine kills, according to Tech Athletics. However, that was not enough to defend TCU’s outside hitter Afedo Manyang. Recording her 24th kill of the night, it was Manyang that lead TCU to a win.
The Red Raiders achieved 14.5 blocks, making a new season high, according to Tech Athletics. The season high was spearheaded by sophomore Caitlin Dugan, who had eight blocks, and senior Allison Bloss with seven. This was a season high for both Dugan and Allison. Senior Libero Emerson Solano also added 21 kills, an ace and a pair of assists to her stats during tonight's match.
Both teams will return to the Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena at 5 p.m. on Oct. 9 for the conclusion of the two-match series.
