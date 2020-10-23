Texas Tech volleyball played the Longhorn for the second night in a row on Friday in Austin.
Tech fell to the Longhorn, 3-0, losing both nights.
The Longhorns took the first set, 25-17 with a .471 hitting percentage, 17 kills and 22 digs.
The Red Raiders came out of the gates strong, and junior Brooke Kansas put Tech up 7-6 early following back-to-back service aces. Sophomore Lindsey Dodson followed suit later in the set and had a pair of service aces to give the Red Raiders 14 points and the lead a bit over halfway through the set.
However, Tech’s momentum slowed, and they peaked at 17 points while Texas eclipsed their total, and cruised to an eight-point victory in set number one.
Sophomore Cadi Boyer and senior Samantha Sanders recorded 3.5 points for the set with three kills each.
In the second set, the Red Raiders struggled to keep up with the Longhorns and ended up falling short, 25-15.
After a slow start from the Longhorns in set one, they gained traction and came out to a blistering 10-4 lead in the second set over the Red Raiders.
Texas remained in stride, and took the second set by 10 points.
Longhorn hitter, Skylar Fields, averaged a .769 hitting percentage and 10 kills. The Red Raiders managed to score a few points from senior Allison Bloss, which had three kills. Tech recorded 21 kills and two more aces during the second set.
In the final set, Tech gave it their all, but were outmatched by the Longhorns. Logan Eggleston and Fields for Texas were relentless in their attacks, and Tech struggled to defend them. Eggleston collected a total of 13 kills and eight digs for the night, while Field had 11 kills and three digs.
To conclude the series, Texas took the third and final set, 25-12, and won the overall match, 3-0.
Tech averaged a total .133 hitting percentage with 27 kills. It was a night of scoring aces for Tech. Five Red Raiders collected eight served aces during the match. Kanas, Sanders and Dodson all scored two aces.
Tech will return home Nov. 6 and 7 to take on Kansas State in the United Supermarkets Arena.
