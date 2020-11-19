Former Red Raider men’s basketball standout Jahmi’us Ramsey was selected 43rd overall (round 2 pick 13) in the 2020 NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday.
Ramsey was the only Red Raider selected in this year's draft and is only the fourth Tech player selected in the draft since the year 2000, the others being Andre Emmett (2004), Zhaire Smith (2018) and Jarrett Culver (2019).
In his only season with Tech, Ramsey led the team and was fifth in the Big 12 in points per game at 15.0 in 27 games played, according to Big 12 Stats. Ramsey is the first player in program history to earn the honor of Big 12 Freshman of the Year to go along with being named to the Big 12 All-Second Team and the Big 12 All-Freshman Team.
In a season that was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic, Jahmi’us Ramsey made his name known in the Big 12 conference and on a national scale with his impressive shot making and athletic ability. Last season, he shot 44.2 percent from the field which ranked second in the Big 12, per Tech Athletics.
He would go on to show his professional potential many times throughout the season, but most notably when the Red Raiders played Kansas, a team that was a heavy favorite to win the NCAA Tournament, and he recorded 26 points. That performance would not be his career-high, though, as he would put up 27 points against non-conference opponent Long Island University.
With the addition of Ramsey, the Sacramento Kings look to add depth to their shooting and athleticism off the bench. Ramsey should provide the team with an exceptional range of basketball skills that will complement the Kings core players.
