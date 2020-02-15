The Texas Tech softball team fell 3-0 to South Florida in Clearwater, Florida on Saturday.
Senior Missy Zoch started in the circle for Tech and went four innings with two strikeouts and three runs. Junior Erin Edmoundson shut out the game with two innings pitched and four strikeouts.
The first inning was quiet for both teams as Tech went three up and three down. The second got Peyton Blythe on base but South Florida’s defense answered first.
Redshirt junior Heaven Burton doubled to reach base but three outs ended the third. No runs for South Florida concluded the inning.
The fourth was trouble for Zoch as senior Brooke Hartman recorded her second hit of the season with a three-run homer. Zoch responded with a strikeout looking.
Two Tech batters advanced to base to base but no runners reached home plate in the fifth. Zoch was relieved by Edmoundson after a single up the middle. Edmoundson ended the fifth with back-to-back strikeouts.
The sixth had no runs for either team but the Red Raiders fought back in the seventh. Runners reached base but a double play ended the game with Tech trailing 3-0.
Red Raider softball will look to bounce back for one last game in Clearwater, Florida against No 1. Washington at 9 a.m. Sunday.
