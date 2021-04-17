Texas Tech football competed in its Spring Game on Saturday at Jones AT&T Stadium, and the offense left victorious, winning 38-21 over the defense.
But despite the loss, Tech's defense administered the opening blow. Devin Drew recovered a forced fumble to give the defense a 6-0 lead.
But after a mistake on the opening drive, Tech's newest quarterback, Oregon transfer Tyler Shough, came through big for the Red Raiders and marched down the field to get in field goal range.
Shough went 4-7 to set up Jonathan Garibay's 42-yard field goal, which he completed.
The field-goal drive culminated Shough's day on offense, which saw him see a whole quarter of play, throwing 8-15 with 106 yards.
Junior quarterback Henry Colombi was up next in the second quarter, which was highlighted by a 34-yard floater to freshman Trey Cleveland, whose reception set up a one-yard rushing touchdown from Tahj Brooks.
This was the first touchdown of the day for Tech.
But the success rolled through the lineup. Next up was freshman Donovan Smith under center, who, on his second drive of the day, connected with J.J. Sparkman on a 38-yard heave to set up Tech's scoring efforts.
It came down to the wire, with four seconds remaining in the second quarter, Smith utilized the entire clock, scrambled and completed an 8-yard touchdown pass to Jerand Bradley. This was the only passing touchdown of the day.
Tech's quarterbacks combined for 18-36 with 234 total yards of offense; Shough had the most attempts and total yards. Smith trailed, throwing 5-10 with 62 yards while Colombi finished with 59 total yards on 3-8 passing.
Freshman Behren Morton also saw a bit of action, throwing 2-3 with 7 yards.
Defensively, though, junior defensive lineman Tyree Wilson stood out, notching a sack, a forced fumble and a quarterback hurry.
The Red Raider defense garnered five tackles for loss, three breakups and six total hurries on the game.
Tech football will now store the pads and re-enter offseason strength and conditioning to end the semester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.