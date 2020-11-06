Tech vs. Horned Frogs
On Saturday, the Red Raiders will take on TCU at 2:30 p.m. at Amon G. Carter stadium in Fort Worth.
This game will continue the Saddle Trophy battle, a trend started in 1961 before its stoppage. In 2017, there was a replica trophy prior to the game.
Tech will look to regain traction after a loss against Oklahoma.
The 2020 Horned Frogs
In the Big 12 media’s Preseason Poll, the Horned Frogs were ranked No. 6 in the conference, three spots ahead of Tech. They have not fluctuated much from the media’s expectations, as they currently sit at the No. 7 spot in the conference with a 2-3 record in conference play and a 2-3 record overall, according to the conference’s website.
At home, TCU has struggled on the season, having yet to win a game at Amon G. Carter stadium (0-3). They have fallen to Iowa State, Kansas State and Oklahoma in Fort Worth. In contrast, they have defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Texas on the road to give them an undefeated, 2-0 record on the road this season.
The Horned Frogs have struggled offensively this year, statistically speaking, as they have the second-worst scoring offense in the league, one in front of Kansas (0-6), according to Big 12 sports. Through the air, TCU is led by sophomore quarterback Max Duggan, who ranks fourth in the conference in total offense and third in the conference in pass efficient, according to Big 12 sports.
In TCU’s most recent game against Baylor, Duggan notched 14 completions for 138 yards and one touchdown. He also showed his ability to run, ranking third on the team with 25 rushing yards on nine carries.
His top option on the outside is junior receiver Taye Barber, the conference’s fifth-ranked receptions per game receiver, according to Big 12 sports. He has tallied 254 receiving yards on 24 catches through just five games.
The 5-foot-9 Cypress, Texas, native has led the team in receiving both this year and last and was second his freshman year.
Their defense is anchored by the fourth-leading tackler in the conference, senior linebacker Garret Wallow. Last year, Wallow was First-Team All-Big 12 and an Honorable-Mention Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, according to TCU sports. He has 19 solo tackles through five games.
In the secondary, TCU’s defensive backs have been consistent this year, allowing only 219 passing yards per game against them in the conference, according to Big 12 stats, a stat which only three other teams in the Big 12have outshined them in.
Despite the Horned Frogs’ losses, they have proved they can hang with anyone in the conference; they have had a one-possession game against the No. 17-ranked team in the nation, Iowa State, and defeated the No. 22-ranked team, Texas.
The 2020 Red Raiders
Tech is off to a poor start in conference play with a 1-4 record in league games and a 2-4 record overall.
The Red Raiders are coming off a tough, 62-28 loss against No. 19 Oklahoma at home, and are looking to bounce back on the road on Saturday.
According to Tech Athletics, the Red Raiders are 11-6 in bounce-back games following Oklahoma dating back to 1996. Four years ago, Tech defeated TCU one week after losing to Oklahoma.
Tech has been riddled with injuries or vital players that have not been on the active roster. For example, T.J. Vasher has been out the past two games (not due to injury), KeSean Carter just returned last week and the running backs at Tech have been in and out of the lineups while banged up.
One steadfast contributer to Tech is sophomore receiver Erik Ezukanma, who is the second-leading receiver in receiving yards per game and third in receptions per game, according to Big 12 stats.
Last season, Ezukanma exploded for 91 yards off of just four receptions against TCU.
The 6-foot-3 receiver’s frame and agility makes for a big target for his new quarterback, junior Henry Colombi, who has just two starts on the season.
Despite the newfound entry into Tech’s offense, Colombi has shown his efficiency. In fact, the Florida native is third in the league in passing efficiency with a 140.2 efficiency rating, according to Big 12 sports. He also is sixth in total offense despite only playing two full games.
On defense, Tech is still trying to gain traction, but they have taken steps in the right direction of late. Senior defensive back DaMarcus Fields leads the Tech secondary with the most passes defended on the team; junior linebacker Krishon Merriweather ranks third in the conference in tackles with 23 solos and 35 assisted on the season.
As a unit, however, Tech’s defense struggles.
According to Big 12 stats, Tech’s defense ranks second to last in numerous categories through conference play: Scoring defense, pass defense, total defense and rushing defense. If the non-conference game against Houston Baptist was added, they would immediately drop to last in nearly all aforementioned categories.
The Red Raiders will look to buckle down and turn the corner against TCU on Saturday.
Inside the Tech, TCU Series
This will be the 63rd matchup between the Red Raiders and the Horned Frogs dating back to 1926, according to Tech Athletics. Tech leads the series with 32 wins.
Last season, Tech lost 33-31 against TCU after Duggan threw for 323 yards (25-42), according to ESPN. Barber had eight receptions for 137 yards as well.
For Tech, sophomore SaRodorick Thompson struggled, only having 19 carries on six attempts. Conversely, through the air, Tech receivers Ezukanma and Dalton Rigdon had a combined 166 receiving yards and two touchdowns on the night, according to ESPN.
According to Tech Athletics, the visiting team has succeeded in the past five matches between Tech and the Horned Frogs. Also, the Red Raiders are 3-1 in Fort Worth.
Six of the eight meetings between these two programs have been decided by 10 points or less, five of which were by three points or less, according to Tech Athletics, these two teams have always matched up well.
Viewer Notes
The game between Tech and TCU will be broadcast to a national audience on FS1; it can also be streamed on the FOX Sports app. The Texas Tech Sports Network will also broadcast the game through numerous affiliates. Lubbock’s sports station, Double T 97.3 will also be on the call.
