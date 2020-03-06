The Red Raider Club announced its Wreck ‘Em Tour and Town Hall Series schedules on Friday.
The Wreck ‘Em Tour will visit four cities as Texas Tech Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt along with head coaches Matt Wells and Chris Beard will meet fans from across the state of Texas. The trio will start the tour on April 29 in Dallas, head to Houston on May 6, travel to Permian Basin on May 13 and conclude the tour in San Antonio on May 21.
Along with the Wreck ‘Em Tour, the Red Raider Club will visit nine cities’ town halls as a part of the Red Raider Club Town Hall Series. Several administrators from Tech’s athletics department will give updates and answer questions as they stop at each town hall.
The series will open its schedule on April 22, visiting Plainview, Dimmitt and Hobbs, New Mexico’s town halls. They will then make a stop at El Paso on April 23 followed by visits to Wichita Falls and Waco on April 28. On May 7, the club will go to the town halls in Rio Grande Valley and Corpus Christi, concluding the schedule in San Angelo on June 12.
Both tours will be free for Red Raider Club members and $50 for non-members. The fee will provide entry and a 2020 membership for the Red Raider Club.
