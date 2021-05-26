Lubbock, TX (79409)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms and gusty winds during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms and gusty winds during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%.