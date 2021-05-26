The No. 3 seed Red Raiders routed the No. 6 seed Baylor Bears 8-1 Wednesday, May 26, in Oklahoma City in each teams’ first game of the Big 12 Tournament.
Sophomore LHP Mason Montgomery led the way for the Red Raiders, who tossed 5.0 scoreless innings while striking out 11 batters, allowing two hits, and zero walks. His 11 strikeouts were one off from his career-high of 12, which he achieved earlier this season, according to Tech Athletics.
Tech’s offense scored three runs in the first inning, one in the second and two in the third and fourth.
Sophomore left fielder Dru Baker started off the offensive barrage with a solo home run over the left field bleachers in the team’s first at-bat of the game in the bottom of the first.
“Anytime you can get a leadoff guy on, much less a lead off guy hits one out of the stadium, it definitely helps,” said head coach Tim Tadlock in the postgame news conference. “And (Dru has) been a fun guy to watch all year. When he gets on base, it's a lot of fun.”
Baker would go on from there to finish with four hits, two extra base hits, three runs scored, and three RBIs on the day.
The Red Raider with the second most hits on the day was freshman centerfielder Nate Rombach, who finished with three. Rombach and Baker were the only Tech batters to have multiple hits on Wednesday.
“(Rombach’s) been working really hard throughout the spring,” Tadlock said. “He's to be commended for continuing to stay ready, and absolutely over probably the last two weeks you can tell he's in a really good spot [and] when he is, he can obviously impact the game.”
Rombach’s two-run home run in the fourth inning gave the Red Raiders an 8-0 lead heading into the fifth. He scored two runs and drove in three RBIs in the game.
When Montgomery was pulled after the fifth inning, he was relieved by RHP Andrew Devine. Devine gave up one earned run in his lone inning of work.
RHP Chase Webster, LHP Eli Riechmann, RHP Brendan Girton, and LHP Derek Bridges all made appearances in the game for the Red Raiders in that order from the seventh inning on.
Webster was the only one to allow a run, surrendering three in the seventh. Riechmann came in with the bases loaded in that inning and finished the inning for Tech.
Bridges finished off the Bears in the top of the ninth after Girton tossed a clean eighth. Baylor will be facing elimination in their next game when they face the loser of TCU v. Kansas State on Thursday, May 27.
The Red Raiders will now face the winner of the Texas Christian versus Kansas State game at 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 27. The match will be available on Big 12 Now, redshirt senior LHP Patrick Monteverde is expected to start that game.
