Texas Tech University begins its construction on privately funded $14.5 million project million baseball team facility at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park. The project is part of The Campaign for Fearless Champions, improving facilities of 17 sports at the university.
“It is a two-phase project,” facilities planning, and construction manager John Russell said. “The first phase is the addition to the building which will be completed around February of 2023. Then, phase two will not start until the completion of the baseball season of 2023 and will not be completed until October.”
Red Raider baseball will remain in the same location but expand as part of the facility. According to a Tech Athletics news release, Tech will enhance start with the student-athlete clubhouse, providing athletes new and up-to-date amenities.
“We are adding on approximately 14,000 square feet to the existing field house,” Russell said. “And then we are going to do a complete interior renovation of the field house.”
According to Tech Athletics facilities website, the project will expand athletic training space, allowing for an enlarged indoor training facility with adjustable netting for indoor infield work, which the facility did not have before. There will also be a state-of-the-art hydro area with chilled and hot water tubs as well as an expanded film room.
“The addition to the facility will include a new locker room, coaches' office’s, coach's locker room and new player lounge,” Russell said. “It has been needed for a long time. Their facilities are quite old and not competitive with the other schools they compete with.”
The clubhouse expansion is funded through philanthropic gifts as one of the final projects of The Campaign for Fearless Champions. The campaign has put $200 million into investments to the athletics department.
The CEO of Capital Mortgage Services, Royce Lewis and his wife Linda Lewis donated $2.5 million to the campaign. Because of the donation, Tech baseball announced the indoor infield and hitting space inside the new facility the Royce and Linda Lewis Development Center.
“We had the design firm back in 2017, and then it was put on hold due to funding for several years and now they have money to proceed,” Russell said.
TTU launched The Campaign for Fearless Champions August 2014. The campaign will make improvements to athletic facilities of all 17 sports, invest in athletic scholarship endowment, grow the Leadership Academy and provide for the future of TTU athletics according to The Campaign for Fearless Champions news release.
