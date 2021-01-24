Lubbock, TX (79409)

Today

Showers likely along with a possible rumble of thunder early. Becoming clear after midnight. Storms may produce some hail. Low 37F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Showers likely along with a possible rumble of thunder early. Becoming clear after midnight. Storms may produce some hail. Low 37F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.