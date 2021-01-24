Texas Tech Athletics has released its roster for the upcoming baseball season.
There are a total of 43 players listed on the active roster, 20 of whom are freshmen, along with 12 sophomores, nine juniors and two seniors.
On the roster, there are two total athletes who are listed as ‘redshirt’ meaning the players are allowed to receive scholarships and practice but are not permitted to compete in any outside games, according to Tech Athletics.
Cal Conley is one of the two who is a returning player and is listed as a redshirt-freshman. Last season, which was shortened due to COVID-19, Conley started 18 of 19 games and helped the Red Raiders finish the cancelled season with a 16-3 record and a final No. 1 ranking in the country.
Conley ranked among the top of the team with a .371 batting average to go along with a .444 on base percentage and a .643 slugging percentage, according to Tech Athletics.
He also ranked third in the club with both home-runs (three) and stolen bases, going a perfect 5-5 on the base paths, per Tech Athletics.
The other redshirt player listed on Tech’s active roster is senior Patrick Monteverde. He is a recent transfer from Seton Hall University, choosing Tech over 39 other schools, per release. During his time with Seton Hall, he boasted a 4-3 record to go along with a 2.92 ERA and 78 K’s in 71 innings pitched. Unfortunately, Monteverde would suffer a UCL injury that would require Tommy John surgery and ultimately led to his decision to enter the transfer portal, per Tech Athletics.
Of the 43 players listed on this year's roster, only 30 are permitted to dress for both conference and non-conference matchups due to the COVID-19 protocols set forth by the NCAA in association with the Big 12 conference, according to Tech Athletics.
Tech will begin its season in a scheduled tournament Feb. 19-21 when they will take on the Arkansas Razorbacks, Ole Miss Rebels and the Mississippi State Bulldogs over a three-day span at the 2021 State Farm College Baseball Showdown.
