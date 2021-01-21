The Texas Tech baseball team has released the opening slate of their 2021 season. They will travel to Arlington, Texas, to compete in the 2021 State Farm College Baseball Showdown hosted by the Texas Rangers at the brand new Globe Life Field, according to Tech Athletics.
The event will take place over a three-day schedule (Feb. 19-21) and will be host to six total D1 teams (three Big 12 and three SEC), per release. Besides Tech, the other baseball programs participating at the event are Texas, TCU, Arkansas, Ole Miss, and Mississippi State, all of whom are in the top ten in many major preseason polls including D1Baseball and College Baseball Newspaper.
Every day of the event will be composed of three games (nine total over three days) with the format being Big 12 versus SEC.
On day one of the three-day event, Feb. 19, Tech will take on the No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks at 7 p.m. after Mississippi State battles Texas at 11:00am and Ole Miss takes on TCU at 3:00pm.
Each Big 12 team will be the home squad while the SEC teams are the visitors, per release. The last time the Red Raiders and Razorbacks played each other, Tech eliminated Arkansas from the 2019 College World Series in which the Red Raiders would win a crucial elimination game 5-4. After making it all the way to the final four teams, Texas Tech would eventually fall out of the CWS after a blowout loss to the Michigan Wolverines (runner-up of the championship series).
Day two will flip the home/visitor assignments and have the SEC teams be home and the Big 12 be visitors. The day will open with Mississippi State taking on TCU at 11 a.m. followed by Texas Tech vs Ole Miss at 3 p.m. and Texas vs Arkansas at 7 p.m. The last time Tech and Mississippi met each other in a matchup was in 2017 at the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic where the Red Raiders emerged in a 5-1 victory.
The Ole Miss Rebels, like the Razorbacks, have an interesting experience with the Red Raiders in the College World Series; Ole Miss defeated and eliminated the Red Raiders from their first CWS appearance under head coach Tim Tadlock in 2014.
The final day of the 2021 State Farm College Baseball Showdown will take place on Feb. 21, and Tech will be the opening game of the day, per release. Texas Tech will be the home team against Mississippi State at 11 a.m.
Afterwards, Ole Miss will match up against Texas at 3:00pm and Arkansas will play TCU at 7 p.m. to round out the Big 12/SEC event. Tech and Mississippi State last met in the final couple games of the shortened 2020 season which was cancelled due to COVID-19; the Bulldogs would sweep the Red Raiders in a two-game series. Overall, Mississippi State leads the all-time series with Texas Tech 4-3.
Tickets for the 2021 State Farm College Baseball Showdown can be purchased at MLB.com under the Texas Rangers section. Fans and spectators can choose to purchase a weekend pass which costs $50 or day passes which cost $25 each, per release.
