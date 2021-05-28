The No. 3 seed Red Raiders were knocked out of the Big 12 Tournament Friday following back-to-back losses to No. 2 seed Texas Christian and No. 7 seed Kansas State. Tech was outscored 14-4 in the two games.
These two one-sided losses came after the team defeated No. 6 seed Baylor on Wednesday morning.
“It's definitely a humbling game, and baseball tends to do that to you. And if there's a time of year where we want to be helpful, they would be this week, and we know we're still evolving as a baseball team,” head coach Tim Tadlock said following his team’s elimination.
Their first game of the day began at 9 a.m. That game had originally been scheduled for Thursday, but the game date was moved due to inclement weather in Oklahoma City.
In that first game against the Horned Frogs, the Red Raiders could not overcome their early deficit.
Redshirt senior LHP Patrick Montevrede started the game and gave up two earned runs in the first inning. The first of those runs scored on just the second at-bat of the game when TCU’s Zach Humphreys hit an RBI-double.
The Horned Frogs quickly doubled their lead from 2-0 to 4-0 in the third inning following a fielding error from freshman shortstop Cal Conley.
The score remained 4-0 until the top of the fifth inning when the Red Raiders finally got on the board. In that inning, freshman first baseman/catcher Nate Rombach launched a two-run home run to cut the Horned Frogs lead in half.
Soon after, Monteverde was pulled from the game in favor of junior utility man Kurt Wilson. Monteverde threw 6.0 innings in the contest, allowing two earned runs and striking out six batters.
After Monteverde’s day was done, Wilson, Levi Wells, Derek Bridges, and Brandon Beckel all made appearances out of the bullpen.
TCU’s starter, Russell Smith, also was pulled after 6.0 innings of work. Smith allowed two earned runs as well, but allowed six total baserunners and struck out ten batters.
The Horned Frogs scored three insurance runs in the seventh and eighth innings to put the lead at 7-2 heading into the ninth inning.
In the ninth, Cal Conley led off the inning with a base hit, but after that the Red Raiders went down in order to finish the game.
Monteverde received the loss, Smith received the win, and Horned Frog reliever Haylen Green received the save for TCU.
After losing game one, the Red Raiders then had to turn around and face the No. 7 seed Kansas State Wildcats in an elimination game just 30 minutes following the conclusion of the first game.
Tech’s opponent, the Wildcats would be the first to get on the scoreboard in game two.
This time, however, the deficit they would face was much steeper.
After the Wildcats took a 2-0 lead in the third inning thanks to solo homers from Cameron Thompson and Dylan Phillips, Kansas State put up a five-run fourth inning to put themselves up 7-0.
Tech’s sophomore starter Micah Dallas was pulled during that inning in favor of reliever Andrew Devine, who was in turn pulled for reliever Ryan Sublette before the inning was over.
Dallas allowed six earned runs on the day in 3.2 innings pitched before being removed from the game. He would eventually receive the loss for the game.
Sublette, Chase Hampton, and Brendan Girton all made appearances out of the bullpen the rest of the way for Tech, with none of them giving up a run.
The Red Raider offense scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth, but by then the deficit was too great. They would finish the game with just three hits, two of which came in the ninth inning.
“I think you just had, out of the nine man lineup, you had a few breakdowns in places...like you're gonna have, with a college baseball team,” said Coach Tadlock in reference to the team’s hitting struggles in game two. “The better you can be one through nine, the better chance you have
Tech’s back-to-back losses ended their run in this tournament, but they will have a shot at redemption on June 4 during the NCAA Division I Baseball Championships.
