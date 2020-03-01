The Texas Tech men’s basketball team has had a tough time finding its footing this season. With back-to-back double-digit losses to Oklahoma and Texas, fans are starting to look at what exactly the Red Raiders are struggling with.
It is no secret that Tech is an undersized team that plays as many as five guards on the court at once. Senior TJ Holyfield, who is 6’8”, is the only big man who is a consistent player in the rotation. Besides Kansas State, who’s tallest player is 6’9”, every other team in the Big 12 regularly plays someone who is 6’10” or taller in their rotation. That height mismatch has shown up in the box score.
Tech is averaging 33.3 rebounds per game this season. That number by itself is not small, but compared to the rest of the Big 12, it is ranked eighth out of 10, according to big12sports.com. In conference play, Tech is averaging just 21 defensive rebounds and 8.1 offensive rebounds. Both of those stats rank last in the Big 12. They rank 247th in the NCAA in defense rebounding and 242nd in the NCAA in offensive rebounding, according to NCAA.com.
The lack of rebounding for the Red Raiders negates the clear advantage they have on the perimeter. Tech leads the Big 12 in three-point offense and three-point defense since conference play started, according to big12sports.com. They make 39.2 percent of their three-points and hold opponents to 27.5 percent from behind the arc.
Smaller teams that force turnovers usually like to get out and run the fast break to capitalize on their speed and athleticism. The Golden State Warriors led the NBA in fast-break points four years in a row during the prime of their dynasty. But, Tech seems content to run its offense if half-court sets.
There is a glaring difference when looking at the box scores of previous games between fast break and second-chance points in a Red Raider win versus a loss. Both fast break points and second-chance points are good indicators of how a team rebounds on the defensive and offensive side. Fast-break points can also be an indicator of a team’s ability to convert turnovers into quick points.
In conference play this season, Tech is averaging 9.2 fast-break points and 10 second-chance points in wins, while holding opponents to six fast-break points and 8.6 second-chance points, according to Tech Athletics box scores. However, when Tech loses those stats flip in favor of its opponent.
The Red Raiders are averaging six fast-break points and 6.7 second-chance points in losses while their opponents put up 6.7 fast break points and 11.7 second-chance points, according to the box scores. The difference in the second-chance points from wins to losses is a result of the Red Raider’s inability to boxout and secure the defensive rebound. However, these stats were not an issue earlier in the season.
During non-conference play, Tech lost just four games, including the mid-season game against Kentucky, and averaged more fast-break points and second-chance points than its opponents. The Red Raiders averaged 10 fast break points and 10.6 second-chance points while their opponent averaged six fast-break points and 8.6 second-chance points, according to the box scores. Although Tech was not playing top-tier schools early in the season, there is a big difference in the amount of fast break and second-chance points from non-conference to conference play.
The only seven-footer that Tech has on its roster is freshman center Russel Tchewa. Tchewa, however, has only played 107 minutes this season. When he is on the court, he has made his presence known, not just because of his glaring size. Per 40 minutes, Tchewa is averaging 6.7 rebounds and 1.9 blocks according to basketball reference. Tchewa’s per 40 minutes in conference play has him averaging close to 10 rebounds per game.
Advanced statistics are not absolute, but they help gauge a player’s production when he does not get a lot of minutes.
Tech enters its toughest stretch of games all season. The Red Raiders will face No. 2 Baylor and No. 1 Kansas to finish out the regular season before heading to Kansas City, Missouri, for the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship beginning on March 11.
