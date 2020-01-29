Texas Rangers catcher Jose Trevino and sideline reporter Emily Jones gave insight about the Texas Ranger Organization and what to expect in the 2020 season on Wednesday in the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. The two reflected on the past season while looking forward to the new ballpark and players.
Trevino was called up from the minor leagues in 2018 and has appeared in 43 games within the last two seasons, according to baseball reference.
Trevino suffered a shoulder injury last off-season that limited him, he said. He is looking forward to taking advantage of the full off-season and participating in all the workouts. Working with the hitting coach, Luis Ortiz, has given him confidence on his swing. He said he believes last season’s confidence will carry over because he knows he can play at the professional level.
Corey Kluber, a two-time Cy Young award winner, was added to the Rangers’ rotation. Trevino, a young catcher, explained his method of getting to work with veteran pitchers.
“You just listen,” Trevino said. “Your ears are open, and your mouth is closed.”
Prior to a bullpen, the catcher said he watches film on the pitchers and studies how the ball moves so he is prepared behind the plate. He does his ‘homework,’ so when they work there are no surprises on ball movement.
“There is no intimidation, it is more of a learning thing,” Trevino said.
Emily Jones, a former Red Raider and the Rangers’ sideline reporter, has been with the organization for more than 15 years.
The Rangers went after big name free-agents and did not result in signees, Jones said. The organization is not trying to ride the wave off the new stadium, she said, but build a team of contenders to take Arlington to the playoffs. The front office will continue to look for power hitters and are always looking for players to improve the club.
However, she said she is excited for Globe Life Field being indoors as it will make baseball games in August bearable.
“[The field] is definitely a huge game changer for our fans,” Jones said, “it’s a game changer for our team.”
Some players get multiple IV’s during hot games, she said. Globe Life Field is a necessity for those hot summer games.
Jones has her dream job, she said, and her favorite part is building relationships. She is learning Spanish to communicate with minor league players and create a connection of trust.
“The baseball is going to suck sometimes,” Jones said. “The baseball is going to be great sometimes, but those relationships are always there.”
The two will continue to prepare for the new baseball season at Globe Life Field.
“The more you prepare and the harder you work, the luckier you get,” Trevino said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.