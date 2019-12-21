The Texas Tech men’s basketball team defeated the University of Texas at Rio Grande Valley, 68-58, in United Supermarkets Arena on Saturday to improve 8-3 this season.
Freshman guard Jahmi’us Ramsey returned for his first game since the Las Vegas Invitational after suffering a hamstring injury. After missing several weeks, Ramsey’s first points came off an alley-oop thrown by sophomore guard Kyler Edwards.
Despite having their leading scorer back on the court, the Red Raiders trailed at halftime, 27-25. Part of the reason for the two-point deficit was Tech’s shooting for beyond the arc. In the first half, the Red Raiders took eight three-point shots and made none as the Vaqueros went four-for-10 from behind the three-point line.
In the first half, freshman guard Terrence Shannon Jr. was the only Red Raider to make more than one shot, leading the team with 12 points, followed with three rebounds and an assist. Despite the low scoring first half, Tech’s ability to get the free-throw line kept them in the game as the Red Raiders made eight of their 10 shots from the charity stripe versus UTRGV’s one free throw.
The Red Raiders also forced 13 turnovers on the defensive end with Ramsey, junior Davide Moretti and freshman Kevin McCullar each recording a steal.
Also at the half, graduate transfers Chris Clarke and TJ Holyfield both led the team with four rebounds as Holyfield also recorded a team-high four assists as well.
Enter the second half, the Red Raiders looked for a three-pointer after going 0-8 in the first half. As Tech missed one more three to start the half, Moretti drained the first shot from beyond the arc to end the three-point drought. By the end of the half, the Red Raiders went 4-8 from beyond the arc, led by Ramsey who had two.
With two three-pointers in the second half, Ramsey led the team in scoring with 13 points in the second half of play. He ended the game with a team-high 15 points, followed by Shannon who scored 14.
Holyfield and Clarke both remained consistent rebounding as they each grabbed five boards to finish the game with nine rebounds each. Both graduate transfers also finished with eight points, but Holyfield dished out two more assists than Clarke, finishing with four.
One of the biggest differences between the two teams was the free-throw shooting. The Red Raiders earned 27 shots at the charity stripe, draining 20 of them. On the other end, Tech did not let the Vaqueros get to the line for free shots as often only allowing six free throws to be taken by UTRGV.
Overall, the Red Raiders shot the ball more efficiently, shooting 45 percent from the field opposed to UTRGV’s 38 shooting percentage from the field.
The Red Raiders ended up defeating the Vaqueros 68-58 for Tech’s 53rd consecutive win at home against a non-conference team.
Following the 10-point win, Tech will take on CSU Bakersfield at 3 p.m. on Sunday in United Supermarkets Arena. For fans who cannot attend the game, it will be televised on FOX Sports Southwest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.