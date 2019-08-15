The Texas Tech basketball team defeated Mega Bemax, 94-92, in the Red Raiders’ second game of their foreign tour in Paradise Island, Bahamas on Thursday.
After struggling in his first game with the Red Raiders, freshman guard Jahmi’us Ramsey led the team with 17 points in the first half, according to the FIBA box score. Ramsey did not slow down in the second half, as he added 27 more points to his stat line. The freshman scored his 44 points, shooting 60.7 percent from the field and 41.7 percent from behind the arc.
With a dominant game on the offensive end in his second game wearing scarlet and black, Ramsey became the first Red Raider since 1993 to score at least 44 points in a game, according to Tech Athletics. Only three other Red Raiders in program history were able to score at least 44 points in a single game including Rick Bullock who dropped 44 points against Arkansas in 1976. The only Red Raiders to score more points were Will Flemons, who scored 47 points against Oral Roberts in 1993, and Dub Malaise, who recorded Tech’s program record in 1966 (50 points).
Along with his 44 points scored, Ramsey grabbed 12 rebounds for his first collegiate double-double, according to the box score. The guard also recorded three steals and an assist while only turning the ball over once in the 33 minutes he was on the court.
Another Red Raider who struggled in the first game of the foreign tour, sophomore guard Kyler Edwards, led the team to their two-point win over Mega Bemax, according to the box score. With Ramsey dominating in almost every aspect of the game, Edwards recorded the second-most points (17) and rebounds (seven) for the Red Raiders.
Two more freshmen helped Tech secure the team’s first win of the season as Terrence Shannon Jr. and Clarence Nadolny each scored 13 points, according to the box score. Shannon also finished the game with six rebounds, three steals and an assist, while Nadolny recorded four rebounds, two steals and an assist.
Outside of Ramsey, Edwards, Shannon and Nadolny, the rest of the team scored seven points collectively, according to the box score.
In the Red Raiders’ loss to the Bahamas National Team on Wednesday, Tech failed to secure the ball as the team turned the ball over 21 times, according to the box score. The young team fixed the problem as the Red Raiders only turned the ball over 10 times while forcing 17 Mega Bemax turnovers.
The Red Raiders will play their final game in the Bahamas on Sunday at noon, playing Mega Bemax a second time in the Kendal G.L. Isaacs National Gymnasium.
