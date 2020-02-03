Texas Tech’s men basketball team went 1-1 in this past week’s play, upsetting West Virginia and suffering a three-point loss to Kansas.
Freshman guard Jahmi’us Ramsey put up a combined 47 points in those two games and was a big part of the Red Raiders' success. For his play throughout the week, Ramsey was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week.
Ramsey is averaging 15.9 points per game which is fourth in the Big 12, according to a Tech Athletics news release. Ramsey is also second in the conference in three-point percentage, shooting around 43 percent from beyond the arc.
Ramsey has had six games this season where he has scored at least 20 points and has four games where he has made five three-pointers, according to the release. Ramsey has led Tech in scoring in nine of the 17 games he has played in and also started in every game this season, with exception of the four games he missed due to injury.
Tech will host Oklahoma at 8 p.m. on Tuesday in the United Supermarkets Arena as Ramsey will look to continue his strong play.
