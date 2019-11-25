The Texas Tech’s men’s basketball team remains No. 12 in the AP top-25 poll this week after wins over Tennessee State and Long Island, according to a press release from Tech Athletics. Tech has a 51-game home non-conference winning streak after winning both games at home.
The Red Raiders started out at No. 13 in the polls this season and moved going up to No. 11 then back down to No. 12 last week.
Leading the charge for the Red Raiders is freshman Jahmi’us Ramsey. Ramsey was awarded Big 12 Newcomer of the Week on Monday after posting 27 points on 10-16 shooting and six rebounds. Ramsey also hit five threes in Sunday’s match against Long Island to tie his career high.
Ramsey leads the Big 12 in scoring, averaging 19.4 points per game and leads the Red Raiders in rebounds, averaging 6.4 per game.
In Thursday’s match against Tennessee State, Ramsey dropped 13 points and grabbed seven rebounds in Tech’s win. He has dropped double-digits in all five games this season.
