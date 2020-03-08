The Texas Tech men’s basketball team finished up regular season play on Saturday, suffering a 66-62 loss to No. 1 Kansas in the United Supermarkets Arena. Despite the loss, several Red Raiders were recognized for their efforts this season by the Big 12 Conference.
On Sunday, freshman guard and the team's leading scorer Jahmi’us Ramsey was named the Big 12 Freshman of the Year, according to a Tech Athletics news release. Ramsey averaged 15 points per game this season, finishing sixth in the Big 12 in scoring. Ramsey is the first player in Texas Tech history to win Big 12 Freshman of the Year along with All-Big 12 honors as a freshman.
Ramsey was also named to the All-Big 12 Second Team, All-Big 12 Freshman Team and the All-Big 12 Newcomer Team. His 15 points per game led all freshman in the Big 12, and he also led the Red Raiders in three-point percentage, shooting 42.6 percent from beyond the arc. Ramsey also finished with 36 steals, tying Davide Moretti with the most on the team.
Along with Ramsey, freshman Terrence Shannon Jr. was named to the Big 12 All-Freshman Team, according to the release. Shannon averaged 9.8 points per game and 4.1 rebounds per game while shooting 47 percent from the field.
Junior guard Moretti was named an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention, according to the release. Moretti averaged 13 points per game and tied Ramsey for most steals on the team with 36.
The Big 12 Honors are voted on by the coaches in the conference and they cannot vote on their players. Udoka Azubuike and Devon Dotson from Kansas along with Jared Butler from Baylor, Kristian Doolittle from Oklahoma and Desmond Bane from TCU were awarded All-Big 12 First Team Honors, according to the release.
Only twice before this season has Tech had a freshman lead the team in scoring, according to the release. Jordan Tolbert who averaged 11.5 points per game did it in 2011-12, and Rick Bullock who averaged 13.8 points per game did it in 1972-73. The Red Raiders have had five players win the Southwest Conference Freshman of the Year award, but not in the Big 12, according to the release. These players were Bullock in 1972-73, Vince Taylor in 1981-82, Will Flemons in 1989-90 and Lenny Holly and Koy Smith in 1992-93.
Zhaire Smith was an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention in the 2017-18 season his freshman season, and that is the only other time a Tech freshman has received an All-Big 12 honor.
Tech will begin postseason play at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday against Texas in the Big 12 Championship quarterfinals in Kansas City.
