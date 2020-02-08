The Texas Tech men’s basketball team got its sixth Big 12 win of the season on Saturday in Austin after defeating Texas 62-57, despite trailing by 16 at one point in the first half.
The first half was all Longhorns as sophomore guard Andrew Jones finished the half with 16 points, helping Texas to a 31-19 lead. Jones was one of the few Longhorns who shot well, as the team finished the game shooting 35.5 percent from the field.
The Red Raiders came out firing in the second half. They scored 43 points in the second half, more than doubling their first-half score.
Freshmen guards Jahmi’us Ramsey and Terrence Shannon Jr. combined for 31 points to help Tech complete the comeback in Austin.
Tech shot 47 percent from the field and blocked nine shots. Five of those blocks were by senior forward TJ Holyfield’s, three of them coming at the end of the game when Texas was trying to tie it up.
Holyfield also grabbed eight rebounds but only recorded two points, impacting the game mainly on the defensive end.
Longhorn guards Matt Coleman III and Jones combined for 35 points and were the only ones scoring as no other Texas player scored more than five points. Texas also committed 20 fouls, 15 of those coming in the second half.
Tech was in the bonus for most of the second half and finished with 22 attempts from the line helping fuel the comeback. 21 of those attempts came in the second half.
Following the win, the Red Raiders will host Texas Christian at 8 p.m. on Monday in United Supermarkets Arena.
