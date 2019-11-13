The Texas Tech men’s basketball team improves to 3-0 on the season after defeating Houston Baptist 103-74 in their first game away from home this season on Wednesday at the Chaparral Center in Midland.
Four Red Raiders scored in double-digits to help the team record the win, led by freshman guard Jahmi’us Ramsey’s 25 points and graduate transfer TJ Holyfield’s 21. Sophomore Kyler Edwards and junior Davide Moretti finished with 13 and 12 points respectively. Tech shot 59.7 percent from the field and held the Huskies to just 39.4 percent while recording 12 steals and five blocks on the defensive end.
Graduate transfer Chris Clarke led the team in rebounds with eight and assists with nine. Clarke also got two steals to round out an all-around performance from the senior guard. Fellow grad transfer, Holyfield put up 21 points and went 9-10 from the field. Holyfield has missed just five shots so far this season out of the 29 he has taken, making him 82.7 percent from the field. He led the team with two blocks and added two steals to the stat sheet as well.
Along with Clarke and Holyfield, three other Red Raiders recorded two steals on Wednesday night. Freshman Kevin McCullar, redshirt sophomore Avery Benson and Ramsey also added two steals. The Huskies had nine steals of their own, but Tech made 14 unforced errors, recording 23 turnovers.
Benson recorded five points tonight on 2-2 shooting, continuing his perfect shooting percentage 100 percent from the field this season.
Freshman Terrence Shannon Jr. and Ramsey performed highlight-reel dunks against HBU. Ramsey took the ball coast-to-coast after a missed shot and slammed in the dunk while being fouled. Shannon's dunk came off an assist from Clarke as he saw Shannon cutting to the hoop and gave him the ball in stride for the finish.
The Red Raiders will return to action against Tennessee State at 7 p.m. on Thursday in the United Supermarkets Arena.
