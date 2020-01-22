Texas Tech men’s basketball freshman guard Jahmi’us Ramsey and Kentucky’s freshman guard Tyrese Maxey will be matching up against each other in Saturday’s 5 p.m. game between the two top-25 teams. But, this is not the first time Ramsey and Maxey have faced each other.
On Nov. 11, 2018, Duncanville high school took on South Garland high school in the annual Cowtown Tipoff. It was each team’s first game of the season. At the time it was known that Maxey, the No. 13 recruit in the 2019 class, was going to be a Wildcat the next season, but Ramsey, the No. 34 recruit in the 2019 class, was still undecided.
South Garland defeated Duncanville 61-57, according to MaxPreps.com, but Ramsey had a career game. Ramsey recorded 33 points on 13-22 shooting along with nine rebounds and two steals. Maxey impressed as well, leading his team with 15 points while also grabbing three rebounds and two assists. But, Maxey shot just 22 percent from the field in that game, getting half of his points at the free-throw line.
Duncanville was up for most of the game but could not close it out as South Garland went on a 22-9 run to end the game, according to MaxPreps. Current Oklahoma State freshman guard Chris Harris Jr. played alongside Maxey and scored 14 points of his own to help push them past Ramsey and the Panthers.
Another familiar name is Micah Peavy. Peavy is currently a senior at Duncanville but has committed to play basketball for Tech in 2020. According to MaxPreps, Peavy recorded six points, five rebounds and five assists, doing whatever he could to try and help Ramsey carry the load.
Duncanville went on to win the Texas 6A State Championship, beating Klein Forest. South Garland was knocked out of the playoffs in the regional round by the 6A runner-up, Klein Forest.
The high school phenomenon’s have been just as impressive at the collegiate level. Both players are averaging double-digit points, shooting the ball efficiently at around 44 percent and playing around 30 minutes every game. Ramsey is also averaging 1.5 steals a game while Maxey is only turning over the ball about two times a game. The matchup between Maxey and Ramsey could be a deciding factor in Saturday’s game between the two teams.
This game between the Red Raiders and Wildcats will mark Ramsey and Maxey’s first time playing against each other since high school.
