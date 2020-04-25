After spending one season with the Texas Tech men’s basketball team, Jahmi’us Ramsey has declared for the 2020 NBA Draft, looking to continue his career professionally.
“Red Raider Nation – wow! The incredible moments you created for all of us with the games in Lubbock were always so special,” Ramsey said on Twitter. “The love this city gave to all of us will be memories that will always hold a special place in my hear. Guns up forever!”
Although Ramsey has declared for the 2020 NBA Draft, he decided not to hire an agent, giving him the option to withdraw and return to Tech next season, maintaining his college eligibility. If the guard does follow through with the draft, it will mark the second one-and-done Red Raider since Chris Beard was hired as the head coach as Zhaire Smith was drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers after a season in 2018.
“Coach Beard, you are more than just a coach to me,” Ramsey said on Twitter. “Our relationship goes beyond the hardwood. Thank you for coaching me the way I needed to be.”
Beard’s coaching helped Ramsey become the first Red Raider in program history to be named the Big 12 Freshman of the Year after posted 15.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.3 steals per game in his first collegiate season. Ramsey also shot 44.2 percent from the field, 42.6 percent from beyond the three-point line and 64.1 from the free-throw line.
Along with being named the Big 12 Freshman of the Year, Ramsey made the All-Big 12 Second Team, Big 12 All-Newcomer Team, Big 12 All-Freshman Team and NABC All-District First Team. Regarding weekly awards, Ramsey was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week three times.
Ramsey is projected to be drafted to the Oklahoma City Thunder with the 25th overall pick in ESPN’s latest mock draft. If Ramsey gets drafted, it will mark the third consecutive season a Red Raider will get a shot at the NBA as Smith and Jarrett Culver were drafted in 2018 and 2019, respectively. As Ramsey is projected to be selected in the first round, he would be the fourth player in school history to get taken in the first round, joining Smith, Culver and Tony Battie. A selection would also make him the 25th Tech men’s basketball player to be taken in the NBA Draft all time.
The 2020 NBA Draft is set to occur in Brooklyn, New York on June 25 and it will be televised on ESPN. As Ramsey has not hired an agent, he will have until June 3 to withdraw his name from the draft if he decides he wants to return to Lubbock to play under Beard for his sophomore season.
