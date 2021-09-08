Raider Alley and other annual pregame festivities will return to Texas Tech for the 2021 football season with some new features after being shut down for a year in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Raider Alley will be located at the center of the Tech campus on the Engineering Key, according to Tech Athletics. It will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 and be sponsored by Bud Light.
In line with the return of Raider Alley, the university will welcome several special guests to attend.
The first guest will be Shaquille O’Neal (DJ Diesel) on Saturday for Tech’s home opener, and Waka Flocka Flame on Sept. 18 for the Red Raiders’ match against FIU.
“We’ll also have the tailgate, we’re hoping to create a great atmosphere outside of the stadium and then get people inside and have a great atmosphere inside the stadium,” Senior Associate Athletics Director Robert Giovannetti said.
Raider Alley will have food, drinks and alcohol for sale as well as family friendly activities. Additional musical guests will be announced throughout the fall season.
In addition to Raider Alley, the student tailgate event, RaiderGate, will also be returning outside of Jones AT&T stadium with a new location West of the stadium.
The Texas Tech Goin’ Band will be in attendance, but will be experiencing changes to their marching route from the Music Hall to the stadium.
This year’s route will be shorter because of the removal of the Library and SUB section of the route.
Giovannetti said that in planning the pregame events, the safety of students is a priority and he wants students to be prepared for the heat and mindful of their surroundings.
