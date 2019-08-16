The Raider Alley tailgating experience presented by Bud Light will undergo several improvements as the 2019 football season begins on Aug. 31.
“We are constantly looking to improve our Red Raider Football gameday experience for our fans,” Senior Associate Athletics Director for External Relations Robert Giovannetti said, according to a Tech Athletics news release. “The evolution and enhancements to Raider Alley will provide a unique experience for fans of all ages. Our mission when developing this area is to create a fan experience for all and is the pulse of Red Raider football gameday.”
Raider Alley’s first change was the location, as the tailgate experience benefiting the Red Raider Club will now take place in the engineering key, according to the release.
Fans can attend Raider Alley as the tailgate will start four hours before kickoff, according to the release. Food and beverages will also be available as well as free pregame concerts by Hogg Maulies (Aug. 31), William Clark Green (Sept. 7) and Grant Gilbert (Oct. 5). A pregame pep rally will also take place at Raider Alley approximately 45 minutes before kickoff, featuring the Tech spirit squad, Goin’ Band from Raiderland and Raider Red.
“This will truly be the most diverse and unique tailgate atmosphere in the country,” Tailgate Express CEA and owner John English said, according to the release. “Our tailgate options will consist of packages varying from the fan being able to reserve a space and bring their own supplies at Smoker Island, to an all-inclusive, turn-key tailgate experience along the picturesque grass of the engineering key.”
While fans can pay for several tailgating packages through Tailgate Express, fans can attend Raider Alley for free without a ticket to the game.
