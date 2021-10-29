On Friday, Oct. 29, Texas Tech cross country will participate in the Big 12 Championships in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Junior Halena Rahmaan, head coach Jon Murray and the other runners will attempt to bring home a championship after running in four races this year.
Before her arrival at Tech this year, Rahmaan spent her first two seasons running as a Texas Longhorn. Only a few months into her transition, Rahmaan said she has already felt the cultural differences between the two schools.
“I’ve loved it, the team culture here is amazing. The girls really feel like family and we really get along well, they make everyday practices so much fun,” Rahmaan said. “Like when you're waking up at like 6 o'clock (a.m.), your practices are at 6:30 a.m., like, it has to be something to motivate you to get up and just having a good time and practice is so fun.”
Rahmaan said she credits a lot of her success to the way Murray operates the team and the opportunity he has provided her.
“Well, there's, like, there's basics, like, we have two workouts a week and then a long run," Rahmaan said. "And the rest days, he lets us take it like really easy, which does help a lot with being rested and covered for the needs and stuff."
Coach Murray said all the qualities he sees in Rahmaan reflect that of not only a good teammate, but that of a good leader.
“She's (Rahmaan) just fun to lighten up the environment, that type of thing," Murray said. "She wants to work hard, she wants to take care of herself and do what is necessary to be successful.”
Rahmaan finished 18th overall with a time of 21:02.9 at the Arturo Barrios , the previous 6K race she participated in for the Red Raiders, which became her personal best. For each race this season Rahmaan has improved, in both 5K and 6K (kilometers) distances.
“Going into big races like conference and region, just knowing that I'm capable of being up there with some of the best people in the race," Rahmaan said. "Just really is a confidence boost for me to go out there and compete.”
Coach Murray said when Rahmaan was trying to find her rhythm when she first came to Tech, all it took was the right approach to get her back on the road to becoming a better athlete.
“I talked to her right off the bat and said, ‘Hey, you were an outstanding high school athlete, and then in your first few years in college basically stayed the same, and if you want to improve, we got to do something different,’” Murray said.
Over the course of the season, Rahmaan said she has learned a lot of what it takes to be successful. Where one is and who one is with play the biggest role in that growth.
"You don't always have to get along with your coach on the most personal level," Rahmaan said. "But you have to have a coach that believes in you and not only believes that you won't fail, but believes that you'll be successful and that you'll succeed in what you're doing.”
Murray said Rahmaan has proven all year that she can finish at the front of races with the leaders, and that is exactly what he needs out of her going into the Big 12 Championships.
“Yeah, obviously, the lower you score each person, the better your team will be score-wise,” Murray said. "And so, you know, get her in the top 15 that's going to help us out, team-score wise quite a bit."
The Big 12 Championships will be hosted at the Greiner Family Cross Country Course in Stillwater Oklahoma. Tech raced at this same course earlier in the season at the Cowboy Jamboree.
“I'm going for All-Big 12,” Rahmaan said. “So, we've raced at this course previously, so I just want to run better than I raced last time. I feel like I have experience on this course now, so I can do a little bit better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.