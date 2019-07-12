Media members who regularly cover the league announced their picks for the preseason All-Big 12 team as well as the first media preseason poll on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Junior offensive lineman Jack Anderson earned a selection on the preseason All-Big 12 team after being named to the All-Big 12 second team last season by the conference coaches, according to a Tech Athletics news release. Anderson is one of four of the starting offensive lineman to return from last season and he has started in all 25 games of his collegiate career. Anderson has also been recognized by ESPN and USA Today in 2017 as the two publications named him a Freshman All-American after his first season with the Red Raiders.
Sophomore defensive back Adrian Frye also earned a selection on the preseason All-Big 12 team after leading the Big 12 with five interceptions, earning him Freshman All-America accolades last season, according to the release. With the five interceptions, Frye became the first freshman from Tech to intercept five passes since former All-Southwest Conference Tracy Saul in 1989.
Frye was ranked 10th in the nation for passes defended (18) and interceptions (five) last season, according to the release. He also led the Big 12 in both of the defensive categories, earning him a selection to the All-Big 12 first team. With the selection, Frye became to first Red Raider freshman to be honored on the All-Big 12 freshman first team since Michael Crabtree in 2007.
With two Red Raiders selected to the preseason All-Big 12 team, Tech was predicted to finish seventh in the conference in the first media preseason poll, according to a Big 12 news release. The media representatives have the Red Raiders finishing with a better record than West Virginia, Kansas State and Kansas.
Tech’s head coach Matt Wells is one of four new head coaches joining the Big 12 this season, according to the release. The other three new coaches include Les Miles (Kansas), Chris Klieman (Kansas State) and Neal Brown (West Virginia).
The annual Big 12 Football Media Days will feature coaches and select student-athletes in Arlington, Texas from July 15-16 as the teams enter the 2019 season. Both days will be televised from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on FS2, FCS Central and other regional affiliates. The Big 12’s digital platforms including Big12Sports.com, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube will also provide exclusive coverage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.