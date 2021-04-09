Texas Tech's Pom and Co-Ed Cheer squads competed at the Pom and Cheer National Championships in Daytona Beach, Florida, on Friday.
Tech's Pom Squad stood out, winning a pair of national titles on Friday. They began their path with a 94.60 score in pom to slide past Brigham Young, who was just 1.83 points behind.
In jazz, they doubled up on their title endeavors with a 97.37 score, another first-place finish.
Now, Tech has three national titles in the pom category, and three in the jazz category with their first place finishes in both on Friday.
On the other end of the Red Raider Spirit program stood Co-Ed Cheer, who also had a solid outing, finishing just shy of first place, just one point behind Oklahoma State for a second overall placement.
However, top-three finishes have been a constant for Tech of late, notching Co-Ed cheer top-threes since 2010, which also saw two national titles in 2017 and 2019.
On Friday, they finished with a score of 95.03.
Overall Tech's spirit program shined at Daytona Beach, garnering Tech Pom's fifth and sixth national titles in program history.
