There are 24 student-athletes who are listed on the Texas Tech men’s and women’s basketball rosters, but only six of those athletes played for the Red Raiders last year.
The men’s and women’s basketball teams each have just three returning players. Although the returners are small in number, they made contributions on the court all season.
For the men’s team sophomore Kyler Edwards and junior Davide Moretti highlight the returners. They played heavy minutes en route to getting Tech to the national championship.
Moretti earned All-Big 12 Third Team honors after his sophomore season where he averaged 11.5 points and 2.4 assists per game while shooting almost 50 percent from the field and 45.9 percent from the three-point line. Moretti also led the nation in free-throw percentage shooting 92.4 percent from the charity stripe and joining the NCAA Elite 90 club as a result.
Edwards averaged about 17 minutes in his freshman season and came off the bench averaging 5.5 points and shooting 41 percent from the field and 45 percent from the three-point line, according to Tech Athletics. He played a bigger role in the final three games of the tournament averaging 19 minutes a game and averaged 8.6 points while shooting 56.6 percent from the field, according to Tech Athletics.
Sophomore guard Avery Benson is the third returner for the Red Raiders. He was recruited by coach Chris Beard when Beard was at Little Rock University and followed him to Tech as a walk-on. Benson appeared in 20 games last season, his most memorable against Baylor where he slammed down an alley-oop in final seconds of the game, much to the dislike of Beard. He looks to take on a bigger role this season with departure of six key players in the offseason.
The Lady Raiders welcome back sophomore Chrislyn Carr, junior Sydney Goodson and senior Brittany Brewer, the top-three scorers from the 2018-19 season.
Brewer started in all 31 games last season and averaged 16.6 points, 9 rebounds and 2.3 blocks a game, according to Tech Athletics. She spent this summer playing for the USA team in the Pan American Games and helped Team USA win a silver medal. Brewer was also named to the Preseason All-Big 12 Team and the Lisa Leslie Award watch list in October, according to Tech Athletics.
Carr is coming off her freshman season. She won Big 12 Freshman of the Year and averaged 18 points per game, according to Tech Athletics. Carr was put on the Preseason All-Big 12 Team as an honorable mention and attended the USA basketball team trials over the summer after being invited in May, according to Tech Athletics. She was the 116th rated recruit coming out of high school, according to ESPN, and received a three-star rating.
The third Lady Raider returner is junior guard Goodson. She originally committed to Arizona State where she played out her freshman year before transferring to Tech and sitting out the 2017-18 season. She made 26 starts for the Tech and averaged 36.2 minutes a game according to Tech Athletics. She was third on the team in scoring, putting up 10.8 points a game but also averaged five rebounds and 3.1 assists to go along with her scoring. Goodson ended the 2018-19 regular season with her best performance as a Lady Raider, putting up 20 points on 46.2 percent shooting from the field and 50 percent from the three-point line, according to Tech Athletics.
These six Tech basketball players will look to build off last year’s success.
