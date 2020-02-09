Lubbock, TX (79409)

Today

Areas of freezing rain possible early. Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 44F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy early with a wintry mix expected to move in later at night. Low 29F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 60%.