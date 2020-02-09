The Texas Tech women’s basketball team played its annual Play 4 Kay game Sunday. There was a meaningful rivalry in competition against Texas, and the game carried more weight than just a simple exhibition.
The Play 4 Kay event was sparked by Hall of Fame inductee and former head coach of NC State women’s basketball, Kay Yow. Yow is one of the most decorated coaches in basketball history with over 700 career wins and an Olympic gold medal. During her tenure as the coach of the 1988 Olympic team, she was diagnosed with breast cancer. Despite her diagnosis, Yow continued coaching for almost two more decades. She passed away in 2009.
Yow always had a dream to unite those impacted by cancer and to help those harmed by the effects of it. Now, through the Kay Yow Cancer Fund, her vision has turned to reality. Her foundation has raised over $7.78 million for cancer research and serving impacted communities across the globe.
One of the most recognizable contributions is the Play 4 Kay game, in which basketball teams around the country can raise awareness and support for the cause.
“The great thing about this game is it feels good to everybody. Being able to honor cancer survivors through our sport makes it extremely special,” Lady Raiders’ head coach Marlene Stollings said. “We’re honored to have a platform like this to recognize these individuals.”
Coach Stollings dedicated her game on Sunday to longtime friend and teammate, Stephanie Connor, who died of cancer this past December. Stollings wrote Connor’s name on her shoes during the game and also welcomed her parents to the contest.
Many of the Tech players wore special pink basketball shoes as well to remember family members or friends who have been impacted by cancer.
The Lady Raider basketball team also wore commemorative wristbands with “Noel Strong” on them, to honor Noel Johnson, point guard on the Tech women’s 1993 national championship team who is battling ovarian cancer.
Prior to the game, a number of cancer survivors were recognized and met with a standing ovation as they were introduced alongside the Lady Raiders’ starting five.
Senior forward Brittany Brewer, whose mother was recently diagnosed with melanoma, was grateful for the opportunity to support such a great cause.
“Just to see the partnership with women’s basketball and Kay Yow is an amazing opportunity,” Brewer said.
Brewer’s mother made the trip to Lubbock to watch her play and was introduced alongside her daughter prior to the game.
“That moment to walk out with my mom was so special. Not a lot of programs would give me the opportunity to do that,” Brewer said. “For all this game means to have their support for this moment is awesome.”
Brewer was not shy about putting on a show for her family, either, finishing her outing with 23 points, 12 rebounds and eight blocks.
The emotion and gratitude for the event trickled all the way over to the opposition. Members of the Lady Longhorns showed their support, although they were not officially part of the event, by wearing assorted pink accessories and shoes.
Even the Texas coaching staff was moved by the outward effort of Tech in relation to the Play 4 Kay event.
“I appreciate the community and the support for this game. It means a lot to me because my mother passed away from cancer last year,” Texas head coach Karen Aston said. “The community involvement and how much they put into this game was exceptional”.
Almost everywhere around the arena, there were hints of pink. The uniforms, the apparel of the crowd, the accessories of the players and even the whistles of the referees. The overwhelming support of the event can also be directly attributed to the fact that almost everyone knows someone who has been or currently is affected by cancer. A number of the players especially had direct ties to the impact but hope that those affected by cancer can use the basketball as a sort of escape.
Tech guard Jo’Nah Johnson emphasized how important the mental getaway can be for someone that is hurting.
“So many people come into this game with so much on their heart and so much on their shoulders,” Johnson said. “To be able to put it all to the side for 40 minutes of basketball is huge.”
The Lady Raiders did just that. Despite the loss, the energy in the arena on Sunday was unprecedented. The joy and excitement throughout the sea of pink in the crowd showed that even the darkest situations one can find happiness.
