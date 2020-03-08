The No. 2 Texas Tech baseball team swept Rice 3-0 in its three-game series over the weekend, but the strong start at the mound for Clayton Beeter in the first game set the tone for the series.
This marked Beeter’s, a redshirt sophomore, fourth start of the season after coming out of the bullpen last season. Before Friday’s game, Beeter was 1-1 at the mound, recording 21 strikeouts in 15.0 innings pitched.
In the series opener against Rice, Beeter set a new career-high in strikeouts, recording 12 in 6.0 innings of work. His previous career-high was eight strikeouts in the Red Raiders’ only loss of the season to Tennessee at the Round Rock Classic.
“Pretty good stuff, huh?” head coach Tim Tadlock said. “He’s a treat. He’s just got great makeup, great composure, great stuff. He’s got some pitchability about him too. I mean, it’s not just about stuff he’s trying to execute pitches, and I think you’re just seeing the start of it. He’s got a chance to be special.”
In his first season at Tech, Beeter redshirted after having Tommy John surgery. Tadlock and Beeter used last season as a year to help him recover from his surgery as he came out of the bullpen in all 21 of his appearances. Tadlock said he was trying to be conservative with Beeter because he always knew he had the capability to be a starter.
When it was announced that Beeter would be the Friday night starter for the Red Raiders, fellow pitcher, junior Kurt Wilson, said he was proud of him. He continued to say Beeter worked on his command, delivery and stuff over the offseason.
“Not a lot of people know, but I had Tommy John as well,” Wilson said. “I know what he’s been through, and the way he’s been about it brings good energy. He always works hard and never complains. I just love that about him.”
Despite his battle with Tommy John surgery, a surgery that is hard for a pitcher to recover from, Tadlock knew what Beeter was capable of since he first saw him play.
“He’s a guy in high school that when we saw him pitch, had a lot of pitchability about him,” Tadlock said. “He went through the deal where he had an increase in velocity and usually when you have that increase in velocity, you have some rhythm and timing you go through. He went through it, and now he’s on the right side of it.”
Beeter’s strikeouts to open the series against Rice made him the first Red Raider since Corey Taylor to record 12 strikeouts in a single game. Taylor ‘s 12 strikeouts were recorded in 2013.
“That guy is one of the all-time great players that’s played here,” Tadlock said regarding Taylor. “He’s a great teammate, he’s a great man, I think he set the record for ERA in a season here his senior year, he commanded the fastball as good as anybody I’ve ever coached. He’s just a special guy.”
Despite having a strong outing, giving up just six hits and no earned runs, Beeter was relieved by sophomore RHP Micah Dallas after throwing 92 pitches. Beeter said he felt like he could have pitched longer, but Tadlock said it is his responsibility to take care of his players. He continued to add that the amount of Red Raiders who have thrown over 100 pitches at Tech could probably be counted on both hands.
Dallas helped the Red Raiders secure the win, recording five strikeouts in 3.0 innings of work. He did not give up a hit or run in his time at the mound.
“Micah can pitch whenever you need him to pitch,” Tadlock said. “He’s a guy that can fill either role. Right now, really what’s happening right now is Clayton’s obviously earned the right to pitch each week.”
Last season, Dallas started in 13 games after starting his freshman season coming out of the bullpen. In his first collegiate season, Dallas recorded 84 strikeouts through 76.0 innings of work, giving up 34 earned runs to post a 4.03 ERA.
This season, Dallas has come out of the bullpen after feeling soreness in the week before the season opener. In his four appearances, Dallas has recorded 21 strikeouts in 13.2 innings pitched, giving up just one earned run to post a 0.66 ERA.
“He’s done an amazing job this year coming out for multiple innings,” Beeter said. “It’s like every time he gets the ball, I have full confidence that he’s going to shut them down.”
After having a low pitch count at the start of the season, Tadlock said Dallas’ pitch count has gone up to around 62 pitches. With Dallas throwing just 39 pitches in three innings against Rice, Tadlock said he could pitch multiple times in a weekend.
With this being the second game of the season that Beeter has pitched through 6.0 innings and Dallas relieving with 3.0 innings, Beeter said the duo has seemed to be working. Tadlock said despite the two’s success, he does not want to limit any player to a single role.
As his role is not set in stone, Beeter is happy with the role he has played this season.
“I feel like we’re in a groove right now as a team, and what we are doing is working, so I’m happy to be helping,” Beeter said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.