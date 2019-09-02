With the changes to the Texas Tech tennis program made on Aug. 21, Director of Tennis Todd Petty announced he will add two more coaches to the tennis program.
Petty said the Director of Tennis’ job is splitting the roles between women’s head coach and helping out head coach Daniel Whitehead. He said he is excited to focus on women’s tennis and help Whitehead improve the men’s team.
Petty said he is planning to add two more coaches to each team to try to put more eyes on the players. He said the two extra coaches will also help to recruit players and get Tech’s name more popular across the world.
“More eyes, more knowledge, more recruiting days, different contacts, I mean it it’s going to help in so many different areas,” Petty said. “We’re all in the coaching business, we’re nothing but thieves, we steal off other people with knowledge and we try to regurgitate that.”
