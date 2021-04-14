Texas Tech basketball’s new assistant coach Barret Peery spoke in a news conference on Tuesday, April 13, for the first time since joining new head coach Mark Adams’ staff and leaving his head coaching position at Portland State.
At the beginning of the news conference, Peery gave an opening statement.
“Tremendous opportunity for me to come to Texas Tech and work for coach Adams,” Peery said. “Coach Adams is a guy that I’ve been very close to for a number of years and i’m excited to be close to him even more, and to try to help us try to win championships at a high level.”
Peery went on to detail the process of Adam’s courting Peery’s talents in an attempt to add Peery to his coaching staff.
“When I had this opportunity from coach to come my way about a week ago, there was not much thought or concern from me about what I needed to do,” Peery said. “I needed to get down here and be with coach.”
Peery spent four seasons as the head basketball coach at Portland State, earning an overall record of 63-57 in his first Division 1 head coaching job, according to Portland State Athletics. Peery won 20 games in his first year at Portland State for the most wins in ten years for the Vikings.
In his last and most recent year coaching the Vikings, Peery led the team to their second straight fourth place finish in the Big Sky Conference, their best placement since 2011.
“Sitting in a head coaching position at Portland State for some people might have been a challenging decision,” Peery said. “But this was an opportunity that I had to take and I’m really excited to be here.”
Peery is a native of Payson, Utah, and spent time as a player and assistant coach for Southern Utah. In his news’ conference, Peery spoke on the Utah area and other western states are areas where he does his best recruiting.
“My specialty is that western part of the United States for sure,” Peery said. “I think we’re gonna try and be a balanced group as we build our staff and have people be strong in certain parts of the country.”
With the recent departure of former head coach Chris Beard for the same position at the University of Texas, Tech has lost a majority of it’s players from last season to the transfer portal and/or the NBA draft process.
For example, both of Tech’s leading scorers, Mac McClung and Terrence Shannon, entered the draft portal, with McClung also entering the transfer portal.
Meanwhile junior guard Kyler Edwards also entered the transfer portal after having the third most points this past season as well as leading the team in assists.
In his press conference, Peery spoke on Tech’s challenge of having to acquire new players to fill out a roster while praising the group of Red Raiders from last season’s team that have announced their return to Tech next season.
“Our challenge right now is like anyone’s challenge right now, it’s to continue to load a roster with high level guys,” He said. “Our momentum is fantastic right now and you’re going to see great things coming out of our offices over the next couple of weeks with the guys that we think we’re getting.”
Peery also spoke about the culture surrounding Tech’s new head coach Mark Adams and how it translates to Tech’s retention of players as well as their involvement in the transfer portal.
“One thing about coach, and I don’t think this will be a secret, but you need to be an all-in Texas Tech guy, it’s not a 99% deal it’s a 100% deal,” Peery said. “Whether you see movement here or around the country, it’s kind of our environment and our situation we have going on with the portal, but we’ve got a group of guys that are really committed and really excited about the coach and what we’ve got going.”
Peery went on to detail his style and approach as a coach, detailing what he did at Portland State and what he can bring to Tech’s coaching staff.
“Part of coach Adams and I’s relationship is over the years talking ball,” Peery said. “We’ve done a lot more full court than maybe coach has, but a lot of our philosophies have been very very similar.”
Peery spent time as a head coach at junior colleges Indian Hills and Southern Idaho, where he compiled an overall record of 178-30 and often had one of the top scoring teams in the nation.
Including when he coached Southern Idaho to two national tournaments in three seasons, leading the nation in scoring twice.
“It’s no secret that I’ve been a very fast paced guy on the offensive end, and we’ll probably have a part of that as well,” Peery admitted. “Coach really wants to be able to play faster at the offensive end … I think you’ll see our pace at both ends of the floor go up a little bit with what coach wants to do.”
Peery will play a big role on new head coach Mark Adams’ coaching staff, as he has admitted that he and Adams have similar philosophies of fast pace play on both sides of the court, a system Tech has not ran of late.
Also, Peery appears to play a large role in recruiting after often mentioning the large group of prospects Adam’s new staff has been in touch with.
As Tech looks to rebuild it’s roster and culture after the departure of Chris Beard to inter-conference rival Texas, Peery seems to be playing a large role assisting new head coach Mark Adams’ in both areas.
