Texas Tech Athletics held an inaugural news conference for newly instated assistant head basketball coach Berret Peery Tuesday afternoon.
However, talks had brewed well before Perry's showcasing, as he made a quick decision to come to Tech as soon as he got the call.
"I had this opportunity from coach come my way about a week ago," Peery said. "I was really, really hoping that coach (Mark Adams) was gonna get this job, and I would get a phone call, and when he called me, this was not a tough decision ... My wife knew that if he called, this is where we were gonna go, and we weren't gonna talk about those other options."
The Former Portland State head basketball coach has been added to the Tech coaching staff, and will work as an assistant coach under new head basketball coach Mark Adams.
But the two had a relationship prior to Adams becoming a head coach, Peery said. As Adams and Peery have talked throughout the years in regard to basketball ideas.
"Coach Adams is a guy I've been close to for a number of years." Peery said.
Peery had been in a coaching role for several years before his time as the head coach of the Portland State Vikings. Peery spent time as an assistant coach at Arizona State, Utah, Southern Utah, and Santa Clara.
Portland State was Peery’s first Division 1 head coaching job, where he posted an overall record of 63-57 with the Vikings.
In Peery’s first year coaching Portland State, the Vikings won 20 games for the most wins in ten seasons for the team and the most ever by a first year coach in school history. In that same year, they averaged 9.8 steals per game.
Peery spent time as a head coach of two junior college schools though (College of Southern Idaho, Indian Hills), where he compiled an overall record of 178-30.
In his time coaching the junior college level, Peery’s teams were often among the top scoring teams in the nation. He led Southern Idaho to two national tournaments in three seasons, leading the nation in scoring twice.
Peery played college basketball at Southern Utah, where he earned Academic All-League honors while leading the team to two conference championships.
When Peery joined Utah State as an assistant coach, he helped lead the Thunderbirds to their first NCAA Tournament appearance in school history.
The pairing of Adams and Peery have one thing in common: Defense.
Adams was highly touted as one of the nations best defensive minded assistant coaches prior to his promotion to Head Coach. Peery, coined for his “Peery Press” defense, will complement Adams as Tech has hopes of being one of the top defensive teams in the nation.
But it starts internally, with recruiting and getting players to Lubbock.
Of late, the Red Raiders have seen a lot of turnaround. In fact, as of now, Tech has only five players on their roster. With several leaving to prepare for the upcoming NBA Draft or the NCAA transfer portal.
However, Peery remains confident about Tech's ability to bring players in.
"There's a great buzz in our offices, and we're really excited about it." he said.
