A trail of departures in wake of former head coach Chris Beard's relocation to Texas is imminent within the Red Raider basketball program.
On Thursday, junior Kyler Edwards was the first player to enter the transfer portal. Graduate transfer Marcus Santos-Silva followed, according to ESPN Insider Jeff Borzello; and on Friday morning, freshman guard Micah Peavy entered the portal as well.
On the coaching side, former Tech assistant coach, and the Red Raiders' top recruiter, Ulric Maligi, opted to follow Beard to Texas, according to Yahoo insider Pete Thamel.
Santos-Silva was Tech's leading rebounder last season, grabbing 6.4 per game, according to ESPN, to go along with 8.3 points.
For Peavy, 5.7 points and 3.1 rebounds, according to ESPN, but he was on pace to be a core piece of the Red Raiders' future.
This leaves nine active players remaining on Tech's roster.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.