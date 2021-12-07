Texas Tech’s football team announced a pair of coaching additions on Monday evening, Western Kentucky’s former offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Zach Kittley and Kansas’ former wide-receiver coach and passing-game coordinator Emmett Jones, both keeping their titles with their new team.
Later that day, Abilene Christian University announced that Keith Patterson will be their next head coach after spending the last three years as Tech’s defensive coordinator.
As interim-head coach and offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie is doing before taking over as the head coach at Louisiana Tech, Patterson will honor his commitment to coach the Red Raiders against Mississippi State University in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl on Dec. 28, according to ACU Athletics.
Kittley and Jones both worked at Tech previously under former head coach Kliff Kingsbury, who led Tech to their last three bowl games, and now they return to Lubbock to coach under Joey McGuire next season.
Kittley, a former Red Raider student and player who spent a lot of time working alongside former Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes, first started working with Tech football as a student assistant in 2013 and then as a graduate assistant from 2015-17.
Now, he returns after helping lead WKU to the highest scoring offense in Conference USA this past season with 43.1 points per game. WKU had 650 pass attempts this season, just under 200 more attempts than the runner up (Marshall - 464) according to Conference USA.
WKU led Conference USA with 6870 total yards this past season, averaging 538.5 per game. Over 82 percent of those yards were passing (5650), good enough for the highest passing yardage total in Conference USA but at the cost of their running game. Last season, WKU only rushed the ball 321 times for 1220 yards, both the lowest in their conference according to Conference USA.
Zach isn't the only Red Raider in the Kittley family though, as his father, Wes Kittley, is Tech’s Director of Track & Field and Cross Country. Kittley helped coach the Red Raiders to a national championship in 2019, the first NCAA championship in the history of men’s athletics at Tech.
Meanwhile, Jones returns to Tech for the first time since 2018, when he left for Kansas after three years working with receivers and his first year as Tech’s Director of Player Development in 2015. He first played for the Red Raiders as a walk-on in the mid-1990s.
In Jones’ first season working with the receivers, Tech’s offense averaged 43.7 points-per-game, the third-highest average in school history according to Tech Athletics.
Head coach Joey McGuire, who spent five seasons with Baylor in multiple coaching roles on the defense including a brief stint as associate head coach, has successfully landed commits from recruits around Texas since being named Tech’s head coach.
McGuire’s reputation for building relationships started when he transformed Cedar Hill High School from a school without a playoff win to one with 12 straight playoff appearances that featured three state championship wins in four appearances, according to Baylor University Athletics.
According to 247 Sports, two three-star defensive lineman from Cedar Hill committed to Tech on Nov. 8, the same day as McGuire’s hiring.
Jones has some high school experience himself, as he got his first head-coaching job at South Oak Cliff’s and went 30-8 in three years before joining Tech’s coaching staff in 2015.
While Tech’s new head coach McGuire is tasked with forming a new coaching staff as he prepares to take over as Tech’s next head football coach, he’s already shown a likeness towards popular names with experience at Tech.
Cumbie and Patterson will finish out the season and coach the Red Raiders in this year’s AutoZone Liberty Bowl on Dec. 28 before beginning the next phase of their career as head coach at Louisiana Tech and ACU, respectively.
