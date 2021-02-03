Former Red Raider Patrick Mahomes is going back to the Super Bowl for another chance at an NFL Championship.
But prior to the big stage, Mahomes was spotting his name all over record books as a Red Raider.
The Whitehouse, Texas, native took to Tech in 2014 as a freshman, with just four starts, he tallied 1,547 passing yards and 16 touchdowns, according to Tech Athletics. He showed promise, at the time setting a freshman passing record for yards in a game with 598 against No. 5 Baylor.
He stayed with Tech until his explosive 2016 junior season. As the nation’s leading passer, Mahomes went through his final season at Tech playing in just 12 games.
Nobody at Tech in eight years had a season leading the country in passing, with Graham Harrell in 2008 having been the most recent. On a national scale, he was the 12th quarterback in FBS history to throw for 5,000 yards in a season, according to Tech Athletics.
Even though his team went on to finish the season with a 5-7 overall record and a 3-6 conference record under head coach Kliff Kingsbury, Mahomes’ 2016 season would go down in Tech history.
Fast forward half a decade, Mahomes is competing on America’s biggest stage in the Super Bowl for the second-consecutive year with the Kansas City Chiefs.
With 325 passing yards, Mahomes led the Chiefs in a 38-24 comeback victory over the Buffalo Bills.
As it stands, Mahomes is the youngest quarterback in NFL history to lead his team to back-to-back Super Bowls, according to Tech Athletics.
The 2021 Super Bowl will be headlined as an old-school versus new-school matchup, with Mahomes battling one of the most accomplished quarterbacks in the history of the sport, a 43-year-old Tom Brady.
In fact, Brady was the previous record holder for youngest quarterback to go to back-to-back Super Bowls before Mahomes took the honor from him.
Mahomes is the latest in a long line of Tech football players in the Super Bowl. According to Tech Athletics, there has been a Red Raider in the Super Bowl for 12-straight years.
Mahomes will have the opportunity to be the latest Red Raider to take on the biggest stage in football at Super Bowl LV, set for a 5:30 p.m. kickoff on Feb. 7.
