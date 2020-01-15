Following their 2018-19 basketball campaign with Texas Tech, both Tariq Owens and Matt Mooney went undrafted in the 2019 NBA draft. Both players landed on G-League teams with Owens signing to the Northern Arizona Suns and Mooney signing to the Memphis Hustle.
After playing in the G-League for several months, Owens signed a two-way contract with the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday. This means he will spend time in both the NBA and the G-League and cannot be poached by any other NBA team. He has started all 23 games he has played with the Suns. Since his arrival, Owens has averaged nine points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks on the season, according to basketball reference. He is also shooting 55 percent from the field.
Mooney signed a 10-day contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday. He has started 22 games with the Memphis Hustle, according to basketball reference. With the Hustle, Mooney has averaged 12.5 points, 4.8 assists and close to two steals a game on 47.7 percent shooting.
Both players were graduate transfers playing with Tech in their final year of eligibility and helped the Red Raiders get a Big 12 Championship as well as make it to the National Championship game.
