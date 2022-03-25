Texas Tech softball opened up Big 12 play with a loss against No. 7 Oklahoma State University 7-0 on the road in Stillwater. The Cowgirls snapped Tech’s nine game win streak dating back to March 12, their longest win streak of the year so far.
The Red Raiders got no-hit for the first time of the year and struckout 15 times with six runners reaching base. After Friday’s game, this was Tech’s first no-hit loss of the season.
Junior pitcher Kendall Fritz started the game for the Tech and pitched four innings. In her four innings, Fritz gave up four runs on one home run and eight hits. This was her first game in her last seven appearances where she gave up a run, according to Tech Athletics.
Fritz, with a team low 2.12 ERA, has three games under her belt without recording a strikeout, according to Tech Athletics. She leads the team with 66 strikeouts in 18 appearances.
Senior Morgan Hornback came in to relieve Fritz in the fifth and gave up a home run to extend the Cowgirls lead to six. Later, Hornback gave up another run to extend the Cowgirls lead. Hornback finished the game with no strikeouts while allowing two runs and three hits in 10 batters faced.
Hornback has made nine appearances this year and is one of the girls who returned for Tech in the circle. Last year, Hornback finished the season with a 5.55 ERA in 19 appearances, striking out 30 batters and allowing 49 runs.
On offense, the Red Raiders got no-hit and worked three walks. Sophomore Carson Armijo walked twice and sophomore Arianna Villa worked the last walk. The Red Raiders had two girls hit by a pitch.
With the loss on Friday, Tech is now 13-26 against OSU all time, according to Tech Athletics. The Red Raiders have lost the last seven games against the Cowgirls and are 1-9 against OSU in the last 10 games.
Tech faces off against OSU Saturday at 2 p.m. at Cowgirl Stadium in Stillwater. The game won’t be streamed on ESPN+, but live stats will be available.
