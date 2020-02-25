The No. 22 Texas Tech men's basketball team took on Oklahoma on Tuesday in Oklahoma City at the Chesapeake Energy Arena. The Sooners won 65-51 in an upset.
The first half was controlled by the Sooners as they went into the break with a 32-22 lead over the Red Raiders. They kept their foot on the pedal and outscored Tech 33-29 in the second half.
Tech had a tough time getting shots to fall, shooting 27 percent from the field and 25 percent from the three-point line in the first half. The Red Raiders' shot-making improved in the second half as they ended shooting 33 percent from the field and the three-point line, but it was not enough to secure the win in Oklahoma.
Oklahoma’s junior guard Austin Reaves and junior forward Brady Manek combined for 18 points on 7-15 shooting in the first half. They finished with 26 combined points on 11-25 shooting. The Sooners' leading scorer, senior forward Kristian Doolittle, finished the game with 19 points on 9-15 shooting.
Reaves added eight rebounds and five assists to his stat line, leading the team in both categories. The Sooners finished with 43 rebounds as a team, grabbing 14 more boards than the Red Raiders.
Junior forward Kur Kuath was a menace in the paint, blocking five shots and making it hard for the Red Raiders to get anything going inside.
Freshman guard Kevin McCullar led Tech in scoring with 13 points. He put up a career-high 17 shots but only made six, an uncharacteristically inefficient night for McCullar. He also led the team in steals and assists with four steals and three assists.
Senior guard Chris Clarke was second on the team in scoring with 11 points and also led the team in rebounds with six. Clarke shot 4-6 from the field, the best percentage on the team.
Tech’s leading scorer, freshman Jahmi’us Ramsey, was held scoreless as he went 0-8 from the field. This is the first time he has been without a point all season.
Guards Kyler Edwards and Terrence Shannon Jr. were some of the few bright spots for the Red Raiders. They combined for 17 points on 7-17 shooting and each hit a three-pointer.
Senior TJ Holyfield and junior Davide Moretti had less than desirable games. They combined for eight points on 3-12 shooting and just three rebounds.
The Red Raiders only shot five free throws as a team and turned it over 14 times. The Sooners had more free throws with 10 and also had more turnovers with 17.
Tech will look to bounce back against Texas at 11 a.m. on Saturday in the United Supermarkets Arena. The Longhorns are on a three-game winning streak and are tied for fourth in the Big 12 with West Virginia.
