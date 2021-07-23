Editors Note: All information is accurate as of July 23.
On July 22, Dr. Chancellor Tedd Mitchell of the Texas Tech System tweeted, “Like many across our state and within the footprint of our league, I’ve been extremely disappointed by the actions and intentions of our friends in Austin and Norman. From day one of the Big 12 Conference’s existence, Texas Tech has been a proud and trustworthy partner. As the landscape of collegiate athletics shifts, I can promise Red Raider Nation that our leadership will diligently pursue all options to best position Texas Tech for long-term success.”
Many reports were published about Oklahoma and Texas leaving the Big 12 and wanting to enter the SEC conference but neither schools have officially confirmed nor denied these speculations.
Dr. Kayse Shrum, the President of Oklahoma State also took to Twitter to express her dissatisfaction with the situation.
“We are disappointed by the lack of engagement and transparency from our colleagues at OU over the past months on a matter with serious ramifications for our state. We have historically worked together to advance our state and address issues based on a partnership built on trust… Our commitment to our student-athletes is top of mind, and their best interests will be represented prominently. We enjoy a proud athletic heritage with more National Championships than any other Big 12 university, and we will aggressively pursue the opportunities ahead,” Shrum said.
According to ESPN, the two schools will have to pay close to 80 million dollars to the Big 12, after their grant of rights expire in 2025, according to Front Office Sports Twitter.
The SEC conference currently has 14 members, including big names like Louisiana State, Texas A&M and more. The conference needs 11 of the 14 teams to agree to the newest addition to finalize the decision.
Red Raider fans took to Twitter to express their thoughts and concerns many are baffled with the situation.
With the absence of the two schools, the Big 12 will have eight schools in the conference.
